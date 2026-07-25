F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict
All the latest F1 news from around the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend at the HungaroringMake us your Google favorite
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton missed a meeting between the drivers and FIA race stewards ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Drivers met with stewards ahead of the weekend to discuss any potential changes that need to be made to the Drivers' Standards Guidelines ahead of 2027.
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FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty decision after angry exchange with rival driver
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been handed an official FIA verdict, following an incident during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen heads into this weekend hoping to claim a first grand prix victory of the season, after his team's better showing at the Belgian GP last time out.
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Aston Martin's SIXTEEN upgrades revealed and how they can fire Adrian Newey's crisis team up the grid
It's the day Aston Martin fans have been waiting so long for, the day Adrian Newey's AMR26 finally gets some upgrades.
Due to cost reasons in a bid to meet the strict F1 financial rules, Aston Martin have delayed bringing any upgrades to their car for the entire season to date, and the results have been quite predictable.
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Malaysian Grand Prix tipped to make sensational F1 return this year
The Malaysian Grand Prix could make a stunning return to the F1 calendar this year in a late calendar reshuffle.
Malaysia hosted an F1 race every year between 1999-2017, with the Sepang Circuit becoming a staple of the F1 calendar.
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F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times and positions
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari dominated FP2 in Friday practice by thrashing title rivals Mercedes ahead of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc had gone fastest ahead of Max Verstappen and Hamilton in the morning's FP1 session, but it was the seven-time world champion who set the fastest time in the afternoon ahead of his Ferrari team-mate and nearly half-a-second quicker than McLaren's Lando Norris.
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