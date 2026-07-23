F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix
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Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton has delivered a major blow to George Russell's hopes of winning this year's world championship.
The 28-year-old found himself fighting for track position with Hamilton last weekend in Spa, an interaction which ended with Russell in the gravel and 50 points away from championship leader and team-mate, Kimi Antonelli.
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F1 drivers to hold talks with FIA at Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 drivers are set to meet with F1 governing body the FIA this weekend to discuss some recent rulings.
The 2026 season is heading to Hungary for the 11th round of the campaign, with the three-way championship battle between Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli hotting up, but the stewards' may find themselves having to explain some unfortunate punishment decisions.
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Max Verstappen under 'mounting pressure' from Austria to make Red Bull decision
Max Verstappen is said to be under pressure from his team to confirm his future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
The Dutchman's position at Red Bull is looking increasingly unstable, with Verstappen said to be unhappy with his team's inability to provide him with a championship-contending car.
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McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix
McLaren have announced that Oscar Piastri will be handing over his MCL40 to a youngster for the first part of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.
F1 heads to Budapest this week as the teams and drivers get ready for the final race ahead of the summer break, but Piastri will be missing out on some of Friday's track time.
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F1 insider ‘100%’ sure where Max Verstappen will be next year
Dutch professional racing driver and media star Tom Coronel is convinced that Max Verstappen’s F1 future lies with Red Bull.
Despite the swirling rumours about a potential exit prompted by his less-than-impressive season, the four-time world champion isn’t expected to switch teams.
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