McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren have announced that Oscar Piastri will be handing over his MCL40 to a youngster for the first part of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 heads to Budapest this week as the teams and drivers get ready for the final race ahead of the summer break.

After the chequered flag is waved on Sunday, the next one won't be until Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 21.

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With no sprint festivities this weekend, it will be the usual layout of three practice sessions, qualifying and then the race.

But Piastri will step aside for FP1 in Budapest to make way for a champion...

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Leandro Fornaroli steps in for Budapest FP1

Back-to-back F3 and F2 champion, Leandro Fornaroli, will drive in the first practice session of the weekend as he takes to the track alongside Lando Norris for McLaren.

It's his second taste of F1 this year after he stepped in for Norris in FP1 at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

F1's regulations state that every driver must make way for a rookie - someone who has started no more than two races - in two practice sessions in 2026.

Fornaroli, 21, will now replace Piastri on Friday as the Italian looks to gain more valuable minutes behind the wheel of an F1 car.

“I’m looking forward to driving the MCL40 in this weekend's Free Practice 1 at the Hungaroring," he said.

"It's going to be another fantastic opportunity to continue my development with the car and build on the valuable work we completed together with the team in Barcelona.

“Every session is a chance to learn more, gain confidence and contribute to the team's programme for the weekend.

"I've been very busy in Woking over the past few weeks preparing this session in both the simulator to make sure I’ll be ready as I can.

“I'm really grateful to everybody at McLaren for all the support they’ve given to me so far.

"I can't wait to get out on track on Friday, have fun and make the most of every lap to help the team.”

McLaren bring upgrades to Hungary

Furthermore, McLaren will arrive in Budapest with a new-look MCL40. A new floor accompanies other aerodynamic changes - as well as a a trial for the so-called 'macarena' or 'flip-over' wing.

The team brought the wing design to Austria but never ran with it.

It is thought that it will get an outing in FP1 this weekend, but the team are understood not to be looking to fully implement it until the Italian Grand Prix at Monza - after the summer break - at the earliest.

Randy Singh, senior director of racing at McLaren, said: “Heading to Hungary, we’re looking forward to a very different challenge at the Hungaroring and the final race before the summer shutdown.

“It’s a circuit that demands a high-downforce package and rewards confidence under braking, strong corner entry and good traction, while the combination of hot temperatures, relentless corners and limited straights makes tyre management a key factor.

“As always this season, we’ll also be focused on getting the most from our power unit deployment across the lap and understanding how the revised overtaking characteristics influence strategy.

“We have an upgrade package arriving this weekend too, and in such a competitive season every development is important so it will be great to gather further understanding on how those parts perform throughout Free Practice.

“Our aim is to maximise everything we have available, carry positive momentum into the shutdown and put ourselves in the strongest possible position for the second half of the championship.”

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