Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
F1 changed the regulations ahead of the 2026 seasonMake us your Google favorite
F1 legend Martin Brundle has said that the new regulations have made him a little bit emotional at the last two race weekends, because of what they have taken away from some iconic corners.
F1 is at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 10th round of the 2026 season, an iconic track which first made its debut on the F1 calendar back in 1950.
This weekend has fallen on the calendar immediately after another iconic track in Silverstone, which actually played host to the first ever F1 world championship race back in 1950.
But with electrical energy, battery deployment and active aerodynamics, it's fair to say that F1 has changed dramatically since 1950, and arguably even since 2025.
At the end of last season, the ground effect era gave way for smaller, lighter, more nimble cars, as well as power units which feature much more reliance on electrical energy, and drivers have a much greater responsibility to manage their battery capacity.
At long, high-speed tracks like Spa and Silverstone, that means having to pick and choose where to harvest energy, and where to deploy extra battery power.
F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained
Brundle emotional about new regulations
Now, Brundle has suggested that the lack of the cars going flat out through some of the most iconic corners on the entire F1 calendar has brought a tear to his eye.
"I've got a bit of a tear in my eye because we've lost all the great corners at Silverstone, and here we are at Spa with the same situation," Brundle said live on Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.
"These new regulations hurt us on the high-speed circuits. We're doing something about it for 2027 and 2028, and we have to get rid of this concept as soon as possible in 2030 or 2031."
What is changing in F1 for 2027?
While the new 2026 power unit regulations have seen a 50-50 split between electrical energy and the internal combustion engine (ICE), the FIA have announced that changes will be made to that.
The 2027 season will see a 58-42 split in favour of the ICE, before 2028 will be 60-40.
Williams team principal James Vowles also revealed during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend that aerodynamic rules are changing too, leaving the Sky Sports F1 commentators stunned.
Vowles suggested that there will be changes to the bib, rear wing and some of the floor area on the cars.
READ MORE: George Russell 'owed nothing' after Belgian Grand Prix disqualification
READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
- Today 06:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
Lewis Hamilton blames 'unlucky' penalty for costing him Belgian Grand Prix win chance for Ferrari
Latest News
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
- 9 minutes ago
FIA president pays tribute after death of Formula E team principal Cyril Blais
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari prepare to unleash engine upgrade in bid to catch Mercedes in title battle
- 2 hours ago
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
- 3 hours ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
- Today 06:57
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july