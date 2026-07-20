Lewis Hamilton fumes at Ferrari over Belgian Grand Prix decision

The Scuderia and their star driver clashed at Spa this weekend

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was furious at Ferrari over his team radio after disagreeing with a decision during the Belgian Grand Prix.

After a devastating start to life in red last season, Hamilton has managed to mould the Scuderia into a team who are motivated to fight for both championships.

The 41-year-old managed to jump up to second in the drivers' standings after crossing the line fourth in Spa, but a series of incidents both on track and in the pit lane compounded a messy day of track action for Ferrari on Hamilton's side of the garage.

Article continues under video

What's more is that the harmony he and the Maranello-based F1 team appeared to have found quickly disappeared out on track on Sunday when it suddenly clicked in Hamilton's mind that the Scuderia had moved away from his desired run plan.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty

Hamilton not impressed with Ferrari at Belgian GP

On the opening lap of Sunday's main event at Spa-Francorchamps, Hamilton suffered a snap of oversteer at Turn 5 and made contact with George Russell.

The Mercedes star who held P2 in the championship prior to the 10th round of the campaign was then sent straight off the track into the gravel, ending his race for good before it had truly started.

The FIA stewards then slapped Hamilton with a five-second penalty for causing the collision, although Ferrari appeared to wait until the race was well underway before informing their driver of the bad news.

On lap 18, something clicked for Hamilton, who took to team radio to ask: "What lap are we on?"

His new race engineer Carlo Santi then confirmed: "We are on lap 18," an answer that the British legend was not content with. The former Mercedes star then launched into a rant, saying: "Why the hell... I told you what strategy I wanted to do .

"You've just put me out with everyone else now."

Santi then explained the Scuderia's reasoning for going against the seven-time champion's wishes, telling him: "We are opening the gap to Piastri. We need to serve a five-second penalty, that's why."

Hamilton then continued the 44-lap affair having expressed his frustration over the team's tactics before coming into the pits to serve the penalty.

When in the pits however, Hamilton knocked over a mechanic after serving his five-second punishment with the stewards yet to announce their verdict over an investigation into Hamilton and Ferrari for an unsafe release.

Speaking after the chequered flag had been waved in Belgium, Hamilton actually praised his team for their strategy and pit stop decisions, sharing how grateful he was that the mechanic was unharmed after the incident.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff reacts after Lewis Hamilton crash ruins George Russell's race

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP

Related