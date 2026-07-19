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Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Belgian GP, 2026

F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Belgian GP, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Who will claim victory at the Belgian Grand Prix?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 19), with Kimi Antonelli hoping to extend his championship lead at Spa.

The 10th round of the 2026 season is playing out at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and that means a resumption of the intense three-way championship battle.

Antonelli leads his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 25 points, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton a further seven points behind Russell.

Russell has been struggling to keep up with his team-mate during many race weekends this season, but has cut the gap from 68 points down to 25 within the last three race weekends, and now knows that a race win would put him right back into contention once again.

The same can be said of Hamilton, whose Ferrari team appear to be in the fight for the constructors' championship with Mercedes, too.

Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (2pm BST), and the below table will display the full results from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix once it has concluded.

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix results

Check back to this page at around 3:30pm BST on Sunday, July 19 to see the full race results detailed below.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results
Pos Driver Team Time/Gap
1 TBC TBC TBC
2 TBC TBC TBC
3 TBC TBC TBC
4 TBC TBC TBC
5 TBC TBC TBC
6 TBC TBC TBC
7 TBC TBC TBC
8 TBC TBC TBC
9 TBC TBC TBC
10 TBC TBC TBC
11 TBC TBC TBC
12 TBC TBC TBC
13 TBC TBC TBC
14 TBC TBC TBC
15 TBC TBC TBC
16 TBC TBC TBC
17 TBC TBC TBC
18 TBC TBC TBC
19 TBC TBC TBC
20 TBC TBC TBC
21 TBC TBC TBC
22 TBC TBC TBC

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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