F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Who will claim victory at the Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 19), with Kimi Antonelli hoping to extend his championship lead at Spa.

The 10th round of the 2026 season is playing out at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and that means a resumption of the intense three-way championship battle.

Antonelli leads his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 25 points, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton a further seven points behind Russell.

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Russell has been struggling to keep up with his team-mate during many race weekends this season, but has cut the gap from 68 points down to 25 within the last three race weekends, and now knows that a race win would put him right back into contention once again.

The same can be said of Hamilton, whose Ferrari team appear to be in the fight for the constructors' championship with Mercedes, too.

Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (2pm BST), and the below table will display the full results from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix once it has concluded.

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix results

Check back to this page at around 3:30pm BST on Sunday, July 19 to see the full race results detailed below.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Pos Driver Team Time/Gap 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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