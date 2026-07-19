F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
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The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, July 19), with Kimi Antonelli hoping to extend his championship lead at Spa.
The 10th round of the 2026 season is playing out at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and that means a resumption of the intense three-way championship battle.
Antonelli leads his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 25 points, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton a further seven points behind Russell.
Russell has been struggling to keep up with his team-mate during many race weekends this season, but has cut the gap from 68 points down to 25 within the last three race weekends, and now knows that a race win would put him right back into contention once again.
The same can be said of Hamilton, whose Ferrari team appear to be in the fight for the constructors' championship with Mercedes, too.
Lights out for the Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (2pm BST), and the below table will display the full results from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix once it has concluded.
READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix results
Check back to this page at around 3:30pm BST on Sunday, July 19 to see the full race results detailed below.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
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