Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has shared his thoughts on the crash that occurred on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix, ending George Russell's race instantly.

Russell headed into the race at Spa-Francorchamps only 25 points behind team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

However, thanks to an incident with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari on lap one of the race in the Ardennes forest, Russell has dropped down to third with Hamilton usurping him, a cruel championship blow considering it was Hamilton who ruled him out of the points.

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On lap one of the Belgian GP, Hamilton suffered with a snap of oversteer at Turn 5, causing Russell to clip the seven-time champion’s front left tyre when attempting to overtake him around the outside.

The Mercedes star was sent straight into the gravel, triggering a safety car and ruling him out of the race entirely.

F1 HEADLINES: Three teams handed FIA penalties, Russell has zero disqualification regrets

Wolff: I'll put my arm around Russell

Speaking to the Sky Sports F1 team on the post-race broadcast following a sixth win of the season for Russell's team-mate Antonelli, Wolff admitted he was yet to speak to the Brit about the race-ending incident.

"I haven’t spoken to him but I’m going to try to put my arm around him," said the Austrian.

Addressing the incident that left Hamilton having to serve a five-second FIA penalty for causing the collision, Wolff said: "[Russell] tried the outside here, late braking, and it should have been his corner. But that's a race racing incident."

The Mercedes team principal then appeared to reference Russell's comments during an emotional interview shortly after the crash where he suggested he wouldn't have been battling for track position with Hamilton if his Mercedes wasn't struggling so much for pace.

"These things can happen, whether you're in the front, in the middle, or the back of the pack," Wolff continued.

Russell's boss then cut his driver some slack, adding: "But George had a difficult weekend. Probably half of it is to be attributed to the power unit that wasn't as good as it should have been on his side, and the other the other side maybe on the driving.

"But we are in this together. We all do mistakes.

"Today it was a mistake that the team did. Another day is going to be the mistake of the driver, and we just get to you know. We just need to minimize it and support it. Support each other."

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