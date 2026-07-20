F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
All the latest news from the world of F1 following the Belgian Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
The FIA have confirmed their decision to issue a late penalty following the Belgian Grand Prix after an incident for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.
The seven-time champion was punished personally by the stewards early on in Sunday's race for causing a collision with George Russell, and things went from bad to worse when Hamilton came into the pits to serve the five-second time penalty.
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Lewis Hamilton blames 'unlucky' penalty for costing him Belgian Grand Prix win chance for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has claimed he would have been in with a chance of winning this year's Belgian Grand Prix if it hadn't have been for a penalty he felt he was 'unlucky' to receive.
The 41-year-old went on to cross the line in P4 at Spa, even after being hit with a five-second time penalty from the FIA stewards.
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Mercedes ADMIT they have best F1 engine despite FIA decision and risk Red Bull uproar
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff slipped up at the Belgian Grand Prix by revealing he views the Mercedes 2026 engine as the most powerful power unit on the grid.
This goes against the ruling from the FIA that ranked Red Bull Powertrains as being the benchmark, even determining that Mercedes could bring an upgrade to their PU at some point this season in order to level the playing field.
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George Russell distraught after Lewis Hamilton Belgian Grand Prix crash'
Mercedes F1 star George Russell was almost brought to tears after crashing out of the Belgian Grand Prix on the opening lap.
Russell was unlucky to make contact with Hamilton whilst attempting a move around the outside which ended with the 28-year-old in the gravel and the Ferrari star in trouble with the stewards.
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F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton suffers setback
The dramatic events of this year's F1 race in Spa has set up the championship fight nicely for next weekend's Hungarian GP.
Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the way but an unfortunate incident for Hamilton and Russell early on in Sunday's Belgian GP has resulted in a change of order further down the drivers' standings.
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