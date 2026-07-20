Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
Leclerc has spoken out about a yellow flag incident, leading to suggestions the FIA should step inMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has revealed how an unfortunately placed yellow flag played havoc with his track running, prompting calls for the FIA to make a change.
At this year's Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc could only go fifth-fastest in qualifying, although he did manage to get ahead of team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
But the Monegasque star lined up on the second row ahead of lights out at Spa-Francorchamps due to reigning champion Lando Norris having to take a 10-place grid penalty due to McLaren opting to fit a new power electronics unit on his car.
But immediately after qualifying in the Ardennes forest on Saturday, Leclerc's mind was far away from Sunday's race as he shared his aggravation at the FIA's decision to place a marshal who was waving yellow flags in view of the track.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
Leclerc shares 'disappointment' over yellow flag mishap at Belgian GP
Speaking after qualifying, Leclerc told media in Spa: "I’m a bit disappointed for that last lap because there was a yellow flag that was supposed to be for the pit entry that was too visible in my opinion being on track."
Having seen the yellow on track during qualifying, Leclerc got confused and though he admitted that even without the confusion he wouldn't have been in the fight for pole, he did feel it hampered his chances of boosting his starting position even further.
"It was very much in the middle and that probably cost me one position," the 28-year-old said.
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok then took to the skypad to unpack how Leclerc got confused, showing viewers exactly what the Ferrari star meant.
"I actually really sympathise with him having seen this," said Chandhok before going through the incident in detail. The former F1 driver then suggested the marshal’s position should perhaps be moved for next year to avoid further confusion.
"It’s something the FIA and the drivers will have to talk about and think about for next year because I think that marshal’s post probably needs to move away from the line of sight," he concluded.
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