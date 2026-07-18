F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
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The all-important qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 18), where we will find out who will claim pole position for Sunday's race.
Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps Circuit is an iconic high-speed track in the heart of the Ardennes Forest, and first held an F1 championship race back in 1950.
From 2027, Spa will be on a rotational calendar and will be held in 2027, 2029, and 2031, while the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya alternates with it.
That has arguably added more excitement for this year's event, with Lewis Hamilton attempting to claim a joint-record sixth grand prix victory at the classic circuit.
Hamilton finds himself in the battle for the drivers' championship this year, currently sat 32 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli and seven behind Antonelli's team-mate George Russell.
The Mercedes duo have claimed all nine of the grand prix pole positions so far this season (5-4 in Antonelli's favour), and will be looking to make it a clean sweep of the first 10 grands prix poles at the Belgian GP on Saturday.
However, Red Bull also looked fast on Friday in Belgium, potentially catapulting four-time champion Max Verstappen into a battle for pole this weekend.
The below table will display the full results from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session once it has concluded..
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Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results
Check back to this page at around 4pm BST on Saturday, July 18 to see the full qualifying results detailed below.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
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