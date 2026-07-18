close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Belgium

F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Belgium — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Who will take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The all-important qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, July 18), where we will find out who will claim pole position for Sunday's race.

Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps Circuit is an iconic high-speed track in the heart of the Ardennes Forest, and first held an F1 championship race back in 1950.

From 2027, Spa will be on a rotational calendar and will be held in 2027, 2029, and 2031, while the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya alternates with it.

That has arguably added more excitement for this year's event, with Lewis Hamilton attempting to claim a joint-record sixth grand prix victory at the classic circuit.

Hamilton finds himself in the battle for the drivers' championship this year, currently sat 32 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli and seven behind Antonelli's team-mate George Russell.

The Mercedes duo have claimed all nine of the grand prix pole positions so far this season (5-4 in Antonelli's favour), and will be looking to make it a clean sweep of the first 10 grands prix poles at the Belgian GP on Saturday.

However, Red Bull also looked fast on Friday in Belgium, potentially catapulting four-time champion Max Verstappen into a battle for pole this weekend.

The below table will display the full results from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session once it has concluded..

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results

Check back to this page at around 4pm BST on Saturday, July 18 to see the full qualifying results detailed below.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Time/Gap
1 TBC TBC TBC
2 TBC TBC TBC
3 TBC TBC TBC
4 TBC TBC TBC
5 TBC TBC TBC
6 TBC TBC TBC
7 TBC TBC TBC
8 TBC TBC TBC
9 TBC TBC TBC
10 TBC TBC TBC
11 TBC TBC TBC
12 TBC TBC TBC
13 TBC TBC TBC
14 TBC TBC TBC
15 TBC TBC TBC
16 TBC TBC TBC
17 TBC TBC TBC
18 TBC TBC TBC
19 TBC TBC TBC
20 TBC TBC TBC
21 TBC TBC TBC
22 TBC TBC TBC

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

Related

F1 Belgian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash

Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton braced for brutal Belgian Grand Prix as Ferrari follow Aston Martin approach

Lewis Hamilton braced for brutal Belgian Grand Prix as Ferrari follow Aston Martin approach

  • Today 10:55
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 09:57
Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix

  • Today 08:55

Just in

14:27
Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash
13:43
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix
12:23
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa
11:55
Max Verstappen 'must be selfish' to avoid career-ending F1 decision
10:55
Lewis Hamilton braced for brutal Belgian Grand Prix as Ferrari follow Aston Martin approach
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash Belgian Grand Prix

Ferrari in race against time to fix Lewis Hamilton's car after Belgian Grand Prix crash

54 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Today 09:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x