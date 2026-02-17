F1 track replaces iconic venue in calendar rotation agreement

An iconic F1 venue will have to share the stage with another track following the announcement of a calendar rotation agreement.

As F1's popularity has soared so too has interest across the globe, with locations such as Thailand, Rwanda and South Africa clamouring to join the championship.

Teams and drivers have protested expanding the 24-race F1 calendar beyond its current limit, with multiple grands prix in the same country, such as Imola, being axed to make way for new venues.

Nonetheless, for the 2026 season F1 will race in Spain twice, for the inaugural Madrid event (now the Spanish Grand Prix) in September and at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya in June.

Barcelona shows no signs of leaving the F1 calendar however, and a nice shiny contract extension has recently been announced until 2032 — but there's a catch.

The venue will feature on a rotational basis and will switch yearly with the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Belgian Grand Prix. This means that Barcelona will host races in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032. Spa will host F1 races in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Where are we up to with races in Africa or Thailand?

Last year F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Bangkok to discuss a potential grand prix and in June, Thailand's cabinet approved a bid for a Bangkok street race.

The plan is to introduce Thailand onto the F1 calendar from 2028 on an initial five-year contract. However, at the end of last year Karun Chandhok told the Fast and Curious podcast: "So, we were involved with Thailand, and the developments going on there, which is slightly on pause because they’ve had changes of government and things like that."

Also at the close of last year, Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, told The Athletic that talks with F1 were in progress but have not yet been concluded, seeking to hold a race in 2029.

South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie has also ruled out a Kyalami return for 2027, but confirmed they are still putting together a bid, despite competition from Rwanda and Morocco.

The last time F1 raced in Africa was in 1993, where Alain Prost won around the 4.261km Kyalami circuit.

