F1 champion Max Verstappen's decision to race with the Mercedes brand has made their chief 'proud' as he reflected on the signing.

While Toto Wolff hasn't managed to capture Verstappen for his own Formula 1 team, the Mercedes brand managed to sign a deal with the Dutchman in regards to their GT3 machinery.

It was announced last year that Verstappen Racing signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, resulting in the Dutchman's team choosing to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe.

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For Verstappen's maiden Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt, the champion also raced in Mercedes machinery alongside team-mates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

Despite being denied the win after a technical issue blighted the No. 3 entry during the late stages of the 24-hour race, Mercedes-AMG still emerged victorious from the iconic event, with the No. 80 Team Ravenol winning for the marque for the first time since 2016.

READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak

Wendl: Proud to sign Verstappen

Speaking ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the head of Mercedes-AMG customer racing, Stefan Wendl, told De Telegraaf how pleased he was Verstappen chose his brand to pursue GT racing.

"It makes me, my team, and the entire brand proud that Max has chosen us for the coming years. What I noticed very quickly is that he takes everything extremely seriously," he said.

"Also, when you see how he is working with his team competing in the GT World Challenge, for example. They are working at an incredibly high level."

Wendl also praised how easily Verstappen adapted to GT machinery, taking his impressions way back to his first test last winter in Portugal.

"Many people are surprised that Max adapts so quickly to a different car. I’ve moved past that surprise for a while now… Let’s just say that a GT3 car has quite a few hurdles that are difficult to overcome for a driver who only has experience in Formula cars," Wendl continued.

"Well, I met Max last December during our first test day in Portugal. That was when I learned more about his approach and how he prepares. And I knew immediately: okay, this is a special case. In a positive sense, that is. I had never seen anything like it before, someone who adapts so quickly.

"Just as it is already very special that a current Formula 1 driver is going through this program, simply because he gets so much enjoyment out of it and racing is his passion."

READ MORE: Horner did not want Verstappen at Red Bull

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