Verstappen Racing, the GT team owned by four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, have announced a multi-year partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

The Verstappen Racing entry for the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe will be operated by 2Seas Motorsport, as the team make the switch to Mercedes from Aston Martin.

The iconic British sportscar manufacturer partnered with Verstappen Racing when driver Chris Lulham piloted the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup this year, going on to win the Gold Cup title with team-mates Thierry Vermeulen and Harry King.

Sim racer Lulham also competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at the wheel of a Ferrari this year, and on top of that, joined Verstappen himself when the F1 star made his GT debut on the Nordschleife in September.

The duo won the NLS9 race in a Ferrari 296 GT3 ran by Emil Frey Racing, not the Aston Martin his team fielded in the 2025 GT World Challenge.

Verstappen Racing commit to Mercedes for 2026

Ahead of the 2026 season, Verstappen Racing have confirmed Lulham will continue with his racing programme in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup and will be partnered by Aston Martin F1 simulator driver Daniel Juncadella.

The new team-mates will also be joined by works Mercedes driver Jules Gounon for the Endurance Cup, which lasts for five rounds.

Stefan Wendl, Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing said of the new partnership: “We are delighted that Verstappen Racing has chosen to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe. With 2 Seas Motorsport, the project is supported by a highly experienced team that has already achieved numerous successes and championship titles with our car. Accordingly, we are very pleased about this extremely ambitious and promising project, as well as about another high-calibre entry in both the Sprint and Endurance programmes of the GT World Challenge Europe.”

Lulham added: “It is really exciting to continue racing in the GT World Challenge Europe, now with a new teammate and new car. I have learned and experienced a lot in my first year of GT3 racing, and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to now be able to work with such professionals as Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Daniel. I can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement of the multi-year deal comes after Verstappen drove a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Estoril circuit in Portugal earlier this month as part of a testing programme operated by 2Seas which saw him share the driving with Gounon.

Verstappen's involvement with GT racing went beyond being a team owner in 2025, and his Nurburgring victory alongside Lulham left many questioning when the Dutchman would make a return to the discipline.

But with the 2026 F1 championship marking the start of a new era of challenging regulations, his desire to compete for Verstappen Racing and Mercedes may have to be put on the backburner for now.

