'Secret' Max Verstappen plans hindered by F1

F1 could hinder Max Verstappen's racing plans in 2026 as he seeks to take on a new opportunity in endurance racing.

The four-time world champion took to the Estoril circuit in Portugal on Tuesday, where he tested a Mercedes-AMG GT3 and has increased speculation that Verstappen.com Racing could switch from Ferrari to Mercedes machinery for the GT World Challenge Europe.

This could also result in Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt being contested in Mercedes machinery, although it is still unknown whether he will compete in the iconic endurance race next year.

Verstappen's full-time job in F1 could stand in the way of this achievement, with the Dutchman discussing the challenge of balancing both commitments to the media in Singapore.

Next season will see the F1 regulations change, with Verstappen and Red Bull having to get to grips with entirely new cars, and power units produced in house by the team for the first time.

“It depends on F1 first of all, I'm suspecting that with the rules next year it's going to be very complicated to start with, some unknowns anyway,” Verstappen explained.

"It probably will be a little bit more hectic than the end of a regulation where things are a bit more straightforward.

"Plus, there's also the programme of the GT3 team, which car we are going to race next year and stuff like that, so a lot of things that still have to come together before I can really plan it well in advance for just my drivers already in the team, plus myself.

"We want to be back there, I just don't know at the moment how many races I can do next year, but if there is an opportunity and I feel good about it, plus whatever is happening in F1, then for sure."

F1 clash dampens Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt

Not only do the new cars pose a problem for Verstappen, but also so do clashes on the F1 calendar with the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

Next year's Nurburgring 23 Hours takes place 14-17 May, which does not clash with an F1 weekend, but crucially three NLS preparatory races and the 24 Hours qualifiers do.

The ADAC Nordrhein hosts the qualifiers, but has ruled out postponing the qualifiers, with six NLS rounds clashing with the 2026 F1 calendar in total.

NLS boss Mike Jager has not ruled date changes to the 2026 calendar, which is due to team strain with five NLS races taking place within 37 days.

“It's not ideal that we have 50 per cent of the championship races for the entire season before the 24-hour race - but there's no other option given the current circumstances,” he said.

"If there's anything that can be changed, we'd be happy to do so. But that remains to be seen.”

“We would love to have him [Verstappen] back in our racing series because I appreciate his down-to-earth manner and because I believe that he and his entire entourage have a positive influence on our racing series.”

