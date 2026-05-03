Lewis Hamilton reflected on what has been a mixed Miami Grand Prix weekend for the Ferrari star with contrasting fortunes between the sprint and qualifying sessions.

Hamilton entered the weekend with hopes of challenging Mercedes at the top but it didn't all go to plan for the seven-time world champion on Saturday.

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F1 star disqualified at Miami Grand Prix

Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto has been disqualified from a race at the Miami Grand Prix.

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F1 is at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend for the fourth round of the season, which is happening five weeks after the third round following the cancellations of both April races due to the war in the Middle East.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli stars but Max Verstappen shocks rivals in Miami

Kimi Antonelli reaffirmed his F1 title credentials with a brilliant pole lap ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Bouncing back from a disappointing sprint race just hours previously, the Mercedes star and championship leader beat a resurgent Max Verstappen into second place by more than a tenth of a second.

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Max Verstappen sends warning to F1 rivals after stunning Red Bull qualifying

Max Verstappen described qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix as seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The four-time world champion is confident that all the hard work during Red Bull Racing’s spring break is beginning to pay off, though the Dutchman did have one piece of criticism.

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Audi F1 star's car catches fire BEFORE Miami race start

F1 star Nico Hulkenberg was unable to even start the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, after a dramatic incident pre-race.

Hulkenberg was completing his lap to the grid when his Audi power unit caught fire, with smoke and flames pouring out of the German's car.

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