F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix times and grid positions

Qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix will kick off on Saturday evening, and this is where your results and report will be as soon as we have our polesitter!

It's been five weeks since we last got to see cars speed around setting their very best single-lap times to set a grand prix and, after Friday's sprint qualifying taster, we can't wait.

The cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix left a big gap in the schedule, with no races in the entirety of April. Of course, we'll be straight back to being raceless until the Canadian Grand Prix in three weeks, so remember to make the most of this one!

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The session will start at 9pm sharp (BST), after the earlier sprint race (which kicks off at 5pm (BST).

There had been some regulation changes expected for qualifying – namely "a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap."

That is not in effect in Miami, with the FIA clarifying that the reduction is only a potential option for implementation depending on track characteristics, and will not be used this weekend.

There is one change which appears to still be in effect. In full: "Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in race conditions."

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell lead the way in the championship coming into this weekend in Florida, but their rivals have all spent the month beavering away at their factories to bring updates which they hope will close the gap to the Mercedes pair.

The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished on Saturday, so come back to check out the completed results table below then.

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F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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