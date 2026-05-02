close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
An FIA flag edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

F1 team in FIA curfew breach at Miami GP

An FIA flag edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team in FIA curfew breach at Miami GP

Williams breached the curfew on Thursday in Miami

Race weekends are back, and you know what that means – teams are breaking curfew at race tracks!

On Thursday night, members of the Williams team who were associated with the operation of the car were in the confines of the Miami International Autodrome during the FIA’s curfew period.

No action was taken on the breach, as it was the first of five individual exceptions permitted for each F1 team during the season, which means if the team breached the FIA's curfew on a further four occasions, they could be at risk of a penalty (they probably won't do that).

Curfew breaches are relatively minor infractions, and can be committed for any number of reasons – but the rule was originally introduced to ensure team personnel did not work on their cars through the night.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari replacement warning, Wolff's emotional plea

FIA note Williams curfew breach

The FIA statement released on Friday read: "Last night team personnel of the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen (14) hour period which commenced at 18:00 on 30 April, eighteen (18) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four (4) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 08:00 on 01 May.

"This was the first of the five (5) individual exceptions permitted for the Atlassian Williams F1 Team during the 2026 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken."

Williams have had a rough start to the 2026 season, struggling with their car's weight since pre-season testing, and even missing shakedown testing in Barcelona.

Alex Albon is one of just two non-Aston Martin/Cadillac drivers still without a point this season (with Nico Hulkenberg), while Carlos Sainz sits 14th in the drivers' standings thanks to his ninth-placed finish in China.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

Related

F1 Williams Miami Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 star hit by demotion and grid drop as FIA make late announcement at Miami Grand Prix

F1 star hit by demotion and grid drop as FIA make late announcement at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 09:30
Lewis Hamilton faces ultimate F1 test as Ferrari title dreams crushed in Miami

Lewis Hamilton faces ultimate F1 test as Ferrari title dreams crushed in Miami

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix for FREE

F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix for FREE

  • 1 hour ago
US authorities issue official weather warning at F1 Miami Grand Prix

US authorities issue official weather warning at F1 Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen gives cheeky response to F1 journalist: 'Don't lie to them'

Max Verstappen gives cheeky response to F1 journalist: 'Don't lie to them'

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

14:27
Lewis Hamilton faces ultimate F1 test as Ferrari title dreams crushed in Miami
12:44
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix for FREE
12:10
US authorities issue official weather warning at F1 Miami Grand Prix
11:56
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
11:06
Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton faces ultimate F1 test as Ferrari title dreams crushed in Miami Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton faces ultimate F1 test as Ferrari title dreams crushed in Miami

12 minutes ago
F1 team in FIA curfew breach at Miami GP Miami Grand Prix

F1 team in FIA curfew breach at Miami GP

57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Miami Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2 hours ago
Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59 Alex Zanardi

Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x