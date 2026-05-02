F1 team in FIA curfew breach at Miami GP

Race weekends are back, and you know what that means – teams are breaking curfew at race tracks!

On Thursday night, members of the Williams team who were associated with the operation of the car were in the confines of the Miami International Autodrome during the FIA’s curfew period.

No action was taken on the breach, as it was the first of five individual exceptions permitted for each F1 team during the season, which means if the team breached the FIA's curfew on a further four occasions, they could be at risk of a penalty (they probably won't do that).

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Curfew breaches are relatively minor infractions, and can be committed for any number of reasons – but the rule was originally introduced to ensure team personnel did not work on their cars through the night.

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FIA note Williams curfew breach

The FIA statement released on Friday read: "Last night team personnel of the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen (14) hour period which commenced at 18:00 on 30 April, eighteen (18) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four (4) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 08:00 on 01 May.

"This was the first of the five (5) individual exceptions permitted for the Atlassian Williams F1 Team during the 2026 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken."

Williams have had a rough start to the 2026 season, struggling with their car's weight since pre-season testing, and even missing shakedown testing in Barcelona.

Alex Albon is one of just two non-Aston Martin/Cadillac drivers still without a point this season (with Nico Hulkenberg), while Carlos Sainz sits 14th in the drivers' standings thanks to his ninth-placed finish in China.

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