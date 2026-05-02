Max Verstappen gives cheeky response to F1 journalist: 'Don't lie to them'

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has issued a passionate response to a journalist who interviewed him at the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen is at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend hoping to better his best race finish of sixth so far in 2026. He has two races to try and do this in Miami, with it being a sprint race weekend.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first time that F1 has been racing since the end of March, with the Japanese Grand Prix followed by two cancelled events due to the war in the Middle East.

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But despite the five-week break, it doesn't seem as though Verstappen has thawed his icy responses to journalists in the paddock, having kicked one journalist out of his Red Bull round table last time out in Japan.

This time around, in an interview during media day, Verstappen took issue with a beIN interviewer who started talking about the five-week break in the sport and how that may lead to a change in the pecking order of the grid compared to last time out in Japan.

"Don't lie to them," Verstappen exclaimed, talking about F1 fans, before smiling with the journalist who also saw the funny side.

The Dutchman then extended his answer on a more serious note, giving his verdict on how much he expects the recent tweaks to the regulations to impact the competitive field.

Asked if he felt everything could change as a result of the FIA's adjustments, Verstappen replied: "I mean I would hope so but I'm also not delusional. I hope we can be a little bit closer. I don't think we're going to massively change in the ranking but I just want to be closer to the top three teams and basically escape a little bit the midfield, that will be nice."

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How long will Verstappen continue to race in F1?

Among his media outbursts throughout 2026, Verstappen has also expressed several grumblings about the new regulations that have swept into F1 in 2026.

He has consistently described the new cars as 'not fun' to drive, while comparing F1 2026 to Mario Kart.

All of this has led to concerns about Verstappen's long-term future in the sport, especially considering he has been enjoying other racing series this year, including GT3.

Verstappen is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement, and the Dutchman has not enjoyed the fact that his Red Bull team are competing in the midfield so far this year.

Whether or not he'll still be racing in F1 in 2027 and beyond remains to be seen, but if he is, he could well be wearing different colours.

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