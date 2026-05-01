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George Russell, Lando Norris, Abu Dhabi, 2024

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes crumble as Lando Norris bounces back with McLaren

George Russell, Lando Norris, Abu Dhabi, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes crumble as Lando Norris bounces back with McLaren

Full results and times from qualifying for the sprint race in Miami

McLaren and Ferrari both beat out the championship-leading Mercedes cars in the first two parts of sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.

Russell and Antonelli finished both SQ1 and SQ2 more than half a second behind the leading times, set by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc respectively – with Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri both setting faster times than the pair of Silver Arrows in both sessions.

Lance Stroll failed to set a lap time during the session, having gone off on an early lap and ruined his tyres (as well as a number of other drivers' flying laps).

As has become de rigueur, the bottom four cars were the two Aston Martins and the two Cadillacs. They were joined in their early exits by Liam Lawson and Esteban Ocon.

An utterly bizarre situation followed, with Lawson heading back to the garage from the weighbridge before putting his helmet back on and climbing into his car – only to just sit there in apparent readiness to take to the track despite his elimination. At no point did he leave the garage during SQ2.

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Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Audi] 12. Nico Hulkenberg [Audi] 13. Oliver Bearman [Haas] 14. Alex Albon [Williams] 15. Carlos Sainz [Williams] 16. Arvid Lindblad [Racing Bulls]

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] 18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] 19. Sergio Perez [Cadillac] 20. Valtteri Bottas [Cadillac] 21. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] 22. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

Changes to F1 qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after SQ1 and SQ2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in SQ3.

Unlike in grand prix qualifying, where Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12, sprint qualifying timings are unchanged (12 minutes for SQ1, 10 for SQ2, eight for SQ3).

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F1 Mercedes Lando Norris George Russell Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix

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