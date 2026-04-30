F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Florida as thunderstorms threaten race

The latest weather forecast ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix weekend is set to provide F1 teams and drivers with hot and demanding conditions as the 2026 season finally resumes in Florida.

After an extended break in the calendar, the paddock returns to action at the Miami International Autodrome for a sprint weekend, meaning there will be competitive running on all three days.

Friday and Saturday are currently expected to be hot and dry, but Sunday’s race could be a different story, with showers and thunderstorms forecast to arrive on grand prix day.

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F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

The latest forecast suggests that teams should get stable conditions for FP1, sprint qualifying, the sprint race and qualifying, with temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday.

That heat could make tyre management a major factor, particularly with track temperatures expected to be high across the opening two days of running.

However, the biggest concern comes on Sunday, when the chance of rain increases significantly. That could create a major strategy headache for teams if showers arrive close to lights out.

Friday, May 1: FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

Friday is expected to be hot and mostly dry in Miami Gardens, with temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius.

FP1 gets underway at 12:00 local time and has been extended to 90 minutes, giving teams additional preparation time after the long break since the Japanese Grand Prix.

That session should take place in hot, sunny conditions, with no major rain threat currently forecast.

Sprint qualifying then follows at 16:30 local time, when temperatures should still be high despite the later start.

The dry conditions should give teams a clear read on performance, although the heat will place added emphasis on tyre behaviour and cooling.

Saturday, May 2: Sprint race and Qualifying

Saturday is also forecast to be hot and dry, with temperatures again expected to peak at around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The sprint race begins at 12:00 local time, meaning drivers are likely to face some of the hottest conditions of the weekend during the first competitive race action.

That could make degradation an important factor, even over the shorter sprint distance.

Qualifying for the main grand prix then takes place at 16:00 local time, with dry conditions expected once again.

With no rain currently forecast during the day, Saturday should give teams and drivers a relatively stable platform to fight for track position ahead of Sunday’s race.

Sunday, May 3: Miami Grand Prix

Sunday is where the forecast becomes more uncertain.

The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 16:00 local time, with temperatures expected to be lower than Friday and Saturday at around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius.

However, showers and thunderstorms are currently forecast for race day, with a high chance of rain in Miami.

That could make Sunday’s grand prix the most unpredictable session of the weekend, particularly if rain arrives shortly before or during the race.

Wet or mixed conditions would create major strategy questions around tyre choice, pit timing and setup, especially after two largely dry days of running.

Could rain hit the Miami GP race?

At this stage, Friday and Saturday look set to provide hot, dry running, but Sunday carries a clear risk of weather disruption.

That means teams may have to prepare for a weekend where most of the data is gathered in dry conditions, only for the race itself to be affected by rain.

For fans, it could provide exactly the kind of uncertainty that turns a sprint weekend into something far more chaotic.

READ MORE: F1 sprint format explained: How Miami GP weekend works

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