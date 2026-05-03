The weather in South Florida is causing chaos at Sunday's big race

F1 fans and personnel have been told to evacuate the stands and seek shelter at the Miami Grand Prix as lightning storms batter South Florida on Sunday (May 3).

Today's race at the Miami International Autodrome has already been rescheduled to start three hours early at 1pm local time (6pm UK, 7pm CET, 10am Pacific) with a volatile forecast looming large.

Now those predicted storms have arrived in the area, with heavy rain following and lightning presenting a very real hazard for teams and fans.

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As the storms lashed the Miami Gardens area, the big screen inside Hard Rock Stadium issued an urgent warning to fans and personnel.

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Fans told to shelter as storms hit Miami GP circuit

The warning read: "SHELTER IN PLACE. Inclement weather approaching, that includes lightning.

"Seek shelter inside nearest protected area or inside stadium."

Will the Miami Grand Prix be cancelled?

Right now, F1 and the FIA are banking on the hope that they have a three-hour window to complete this race, and have rescheduled it accordingly.

We have thunderstorms - including lightning - forecast for late morning and lunchtime. The hope is they will clear in time to allow that rescheduled 1pm start.

Then further storms are forecast for 4pm onwards (the initial planned start time), which means the race will likely have to be completed before that fresh weather hazard arrives.

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