Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin turmoil: 'Tougher than taking care of my son'

The 2026 season has been testing on track for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has admitted that contending with Aston Martin's 2026 gremlins have been tougher than becoming a father for the first time.

The Spaniard recently welcomed his first child, son Leonard, with partner and F1 presenter Melissa Jimenez in March, recently enjoying the five-week break to spend with his newborn.

Alonso will have been glad to get away from the racetrack, where Aston Martin's new era, led by design legend Adrian Newey, has turned into one of F1's all-time flops.

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Neither Alonso or team-mate Lance Stroll could complete a full race distance in Australia and China due to the vibrations from the Honda power unit, putting both drivers at risk of permanent nerve damage.

While Alonso managed to complete the entire Japanese GP in March, it was done so with the power turned down and Aston Martin still languishing at the back of the field.

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Will Aston Martin's vibrations have disappeared?

In Japan, both Alonso and Aston Martin were left perplexed at the intensity of the vibrations, almost non-existent on the Friday but returning with full force on the Saturday.

With five-weeks to source and resolve the issues with the Honda power unit, all eyes will be on Aston Martin in Miami to see improvements.

Speaking to the media in Florida, Alonso discussed the testing first three races of the season and instead chose to reflect on his family, claiming raising a newborn has been easier than his day job at present.

"I would say the first races this year has been far more difficult [than taking care of his son] this year for me," he said.

"With the baby it's a new thing, who has an incredible mother who is taking care of the baby and teaching me what to do. We are a good team at home."

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