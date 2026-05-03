FIA announce disqualification verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
FIA announce disqualification verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull have been hit with a disqualification in Miami
The FIA have announced that Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar has been hit with a disqualification verdict at the Miami Grand Prix.
This weekend at the Miami International Autodrome has not been short of drama, with each day providing competitive action due to the event following a sprint format.
Saturday's sprint race saw Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto disqualified for an engine breach, and Sunday's main grand prix start time has now also been moved three hours ahead due to weather concerns.
And now, as preparations ramp up for the lights out at the earlier time of 1pm (ET) and 6pm BST, another driver has received a disqualification from the FIA stewards in Florida. This time it is Red Bull star Hadjar.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reflects on Miami qualifying, F1 star disqualified
FIA confirm Isack Hadjar disqualification in Miami
The 21-year-old Frenchman qualified in ninth position for today's Miami GP, but following Saturday's session he received bad news when the FIA scrutineers noticed an illegal element on his car.
Officials discovered that the floor boards on his RB22 extended 2 millimeters beyond the legal reference volume on both sides, breaching this season’s technical standards as a result.
Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Technical Director, referred the matter to the stewards for their consideration ahead of Sunday's main event, but given that the standard penalty for this violation is disqualification and a start from the pit lane, things didn't look good for Hadjar and the energy drink giants.
Having been summoned to the stewards at midday UK time, the FIA have now confirmed that Hadjar has been disqualified from qualifying at the Miami GP, with his P9 starting position now null and void.
Stewards verdict in full
Ahead of Sunday's 57-lap race, a document from the FIA read: "The stewards heard from the team representatives of Car 6 (Isack Hadjar). They did not dispute the findings of the Technical Delegate that portions of the LHS and RHS floor boards were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD.
"This is a breach of Article C3.5.5 of the FIA F1 Regulations and the usual consequences follow an admitted breach of the technical regulations."
It was then confirmed that as punishment, Hadjar had been disqualified from the qualifying classification, meaning he will now start the Miami GP from the back of the pack in P22 after being granted permission to start the race by the FIA
His four-time champion team-mate Max Verstappen joins polesitter Kimi Antonelli on the front row.
READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix start time changed as FIA react to weather chaos in South Florida
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