Red Bull F1 star facing disqualification at Miami Grand Prix

The 21-year-old Frenchman is likely to start from the pit lane

Red Bull star Isack Hadjar is set to be disqualified from qualifying at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and is likely to start from the pit lane.

The 21-year-old Frenchman qualified in ninth position for today's race, which will now begin three hours earlier at 1pm local (6pm UK) due to thunderstorms and lightning risk in the Miami Gardens area.

But after the session had concluded there was bad news for Hadjar and Red Bull, with eagle-eyed FIA scrutineers spotting an illegal issue with his car.

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Officials discovered that the car’s floor boards - designed to create an inwash effect behind the front wheels and reduce turbulent air - extended 2 millimeters beyond the prescribed reference volume on both sides, thereby breaching this season’s strict technical standards.

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FIA confirms illegal issue for Hadjar in Miami

Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Technical Director, and his team uncovered the discrepancy on Hadjar’s car and promptly notified the stewards.

Their statement read: “After the qualifying, legality volumes were checked on car number 6. The lhs and rhs floor board were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD.

"As this is not in compliance with Article C3.5.5 of the Formula 1 Technical Regulation, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

Hadjar has now been summoned to the stewards at 7am local time (12noon UK) but the standard penalty for this transgression is disqualification.

That would mean Hadjar's qualifying being wiped from the record books and the Red Bull star starting from the pit lane.

Hadjar's team-mate Max Verstappen meanwhile will start the race from P2 behind pole sitter Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes).

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix start time changed as FIA react to weather chaos in South Florida

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