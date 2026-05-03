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Kimi Antonelli, generic, Miami, 2026, Mercedes

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kimi Antonelli, generic, Miami, 2026, Mercedes — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 new start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The second race of the weekend takes place today!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The second race of the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend gets underway today (Sunday, May 3), and this is where the main points are on offer.

We are set for a fascinating race and we have a NEW start time with weather chaos expected in South Florida late on Sunday afternoon.

Following a sprint race one-two for McLaren on Saturday, Sunday's main race is set up nicely, with world championship leader Kimi Antonelli starting on pole position with four-time world champion Max Verstappen behind him on the front row.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are only starting down in fourth and seventh respectively, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three.

The usually fast-starting Ferraris in 2026 are placed third and sixth on the grid respectively, and Lewis Hamilton will need to go on the attack early on to have any chance of a podium.

Add into all of this the fact that there is rain and thunderstorms forecast for the race, and we could have ourselves a cracker!

Here's how you can catch all the action from the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday in your region.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Please note that if you click on the above product link, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: FIA announce Miami GP 'rain hazard' as F1 braced for chaos

When is the 2026 Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami GP gets underway today (Sunday, May 3) at 1pm local time (ET) - that has been moved forward three hours from the original 4pm local time start. This is due to the forecast thunderstorms in the Miami Gardens area in the late afternoon.

The race is scheduled to last for just under two hours, but the threat of lightning in the area may just extend that period, with red flags and race suspensions a possibility.

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 3, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)13:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)18:00 Sunday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)19:00 Sunday
United States (CT)12:00 Sunday
United States (PT)10:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)14:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)01:00 Monday
Australia (ACT)02:30 Monday
Australia (AET)03:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)11:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)02:00 Monday
China (CST)01:00 Monday
South Africa (SAST)19:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)20:00 Sunday
India (IST)22:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)01:00 Monday
Turkey (TRT)20:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)21:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)20:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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F1 Max Verstappen Mercedes Miami Grand Prix Andrea Kimi Antonelli

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