Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The second race of the weekend takes place today!

The second race of the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend gets underway today (Sunday, May 3), and this is where the main points are on offer.

We are set for a fascinating race and we have a NEW start time with weather chaos expected in South Florida late on Sunday afternoon.

Following a sprint race one-two for McLaren on Saturday, Sunday's main race is set up nicely, with world championship leader Kimi Antonelli starting on pole position with four-time world champion Max Verstappen behind him on the front row.

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Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are only starting down in fourth and seventh respectively, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounds out the top three.

The usually fast-starting Ferraris in 2026 are placed third and sixth on the grid respectively, and Lewis Hamilton will need to go on the attack early on to have any chance of a podium.

Add into all of this the fact that there is rain and thunderstorms forecast for the race, and we could have ourselves a cracker!

Here's how you can catch all the action from the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday in your region.

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READ MORE: FIA announce Miami GP 'rain hazard' as F1 braced for chaos

When is the 2026 Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami GP gets underway today (Sunday, May 3) at 1pm local time (ET) - that has been moved forward three hours from the original 4pm local time start. This is due to the forecast thunderstorms in the Miami Gardens area in the late afternoon.

The race is scheduled to last for just under two hours, but the threat of lightning in the area may just extend that period, with red flags and race suspensions a possibility.

Find the grand prix start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Grand Prix - Sunday, May 3, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 13:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 18:00 Sunday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 19:00 Sunday United States (CT) 12:00 Sunday United States (PT) 10:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 14:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 01:00 Monday Australia (ACT) 02:30 Monday Australia (AET) 03:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 11:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 02:00 Monday China (CST) 01:00 Monday South Africa (SAST) 19:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 20:00 Sunday India (IST) 22:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 01:00 Monday Turkey (TRT) 20:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 21:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 20:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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