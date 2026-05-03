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Piastri and Antonelli battle at T1 in Miami

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Piastri and Antonelli battle at T1 in Miami — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Saturday's qualifying in Florida has set the grid for the Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli will start the Miami Grand Prix from pole position, after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday.

Max Verstappen will join him on the front row on a fascinating grid, on which the first four cars are all from different teams – with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris filling out the second row.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.

The one wildcard influence from outside those seven drivers? Not one of their 15 colleagues further back on the grid, or even anyone in the garage. The skies of Miami could be the great leveller on Sunday in the so-called Sunshine State.

After a day in which some teams complained about the heat, Sunday's going to be all about the storms. It's more or less guaranteed to rain heavily at some point in the day – likely during the scheduled race distance – and the possibility of lightning has caught the attention of the organisers.

The possibility of the race being moved forward to an early start time has been raised, with a decision expected by the time you're reading this. Check out the GPFans homepage for the latest, as ever.

READ MORE: FIA announce Miami GP 'rain hazard' as F1 braced for chaos

F1 Starting Grid - Miami Grand Prix

2026 Miami Grand Prix Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes
2Max VerstappenRed Bull
3Charles LeclercFerrari
4Lando NorrisMcLaren
5George RussellMercedes
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren
8Franco ColapintoAlpine
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
10Pierre GaslyAlpine
11Nico HulkenbergAudi
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Oliver BearmanHaas
14Carlos SainzWilliams
15Esteban OconHaas
16Alex AlbonWilliams
17Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
19Lance StrollAston Martin
20Valtteri BottasCadillac
21Sergio PerezCadillac
22Gabriel BortoletoAudi

F1 Race Times - Miami Grand Prix

Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix is today (Sunday, May 3, 2026), at 4pm local time (ET) at the Miami International Autodrome (pending any late, weather-enforced changes).

With the five hour difference in time zones between Florida and the UK, that means the lights will go out at 9pm (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Miami Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 3, 2026

Location Time
Local time (ET)16:00
British Summer Time (BST)21:00
Central European Summer Time (CEST)22:00
United States (CT)15:00
United States (PT)13:00
Brazil (BRT)17:00
Australia (AWST)04:00 Monday
Australia (ACT)05:30 Monday
Australia (AET)06:00 Monday
Mexico (CST)14:00
Japan (JST)05:00 Monday
China (CST)04:00 Monday
South Africa (SAST)22:00
Egypt (EEST)23:00
India (IST)01:30 Monday
Singapore (SGT)04:00 Monday
Turkey (TRT)23:00
United Arab Emirates (GST)00:00 Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)23:00

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

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