F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Saturday's qualifying in Florida has set the grid for the Miami Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli will start the Miami Grand Prix from pole position, after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday.
Max Verstappen will join him on the front row on a fascinating grid, on which the first four cars are all from different teams – with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris filling out the second row.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.
The one wildcard influence from outside those seven drivers? Not one of their 15 colleagues further back on the grid, or even anyone in the garage. The skies of Miami could be the great leveller on Sunday in the so-called Sunshine State.
After a day in which some teams complained about the heat, Sunday's going to be all about the storms. It's more or less guaranteed to rain heavily at some point in the day – likely during the scheduled race distance – and the possibility of lightning has caught the attention of the organisers.
The possibility of the race being moved forward to an early start time has been raised, with a decision expected by the time you're reading this. Check out the GPFans homepage for the latest, as ever.
READ MORE: FIA announce Miami GP 'rain hazard' as F1 braced for chaos
F1 Starting Grid - Miami Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|22
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
F1 Race Times - Miami Grand Prix
Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix is today (Sunday, May 3, 2026), at 4pm local time (ET) at the Miami International Autodrome (pending any late, weather-enforced changes).
With the five hour difference in time zones between Florida and the UK, that means the lights will go out at 9pm (BST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Miami Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 3, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:00
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:00
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:00
|United States (CT)
|15:00
|United States (PT)
|13:00
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:00
|Australia (AWST)
|04:00 Monday
|Australia (ACT)
|05:30 Monday
|Australia (AET)
|06:00 Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:00
|Japan (JST)
|05:00 Monday
|China (CST)
|04:00 Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:00
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:00
|India (IST)
|01:30 Monday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:00 Monday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:00
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:00 Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:00
How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race
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