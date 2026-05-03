F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Saturday's qualifying in Florida has set the grid for the Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli will start the Miami Grand Prix from pole position, after a stunning single-lap performance on Saturday.

Max Verstappen will join him on the front row on a fascinating grid, on which the first four cars are all from different teams – with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris filling out the second row.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provide an all-British third row, ahead of the final realistic challenger for the podium, Oscar Piastri, in seventh.

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The one wildcard influence from outside those seven drivers? Not one of their 15 colleagues further back on the grid, or even anyone in the garage. The skies of Miami could be the great leveller on Sunday in the so-called Sunshine State.

After a day in which some teams complained about the heat, Sunday's going to be all about the storms. It's more or less guaranteed to rain heavily at some point in the day – likely during the scheduled race distance – and the possibility of lightning has caught the attention of the organisers.

The possibility of the race being moved forward to an early start time has been raised, with a decision expected by the time you're reading this. Check out the GPFans homepage for the latest, as ever.

READ MORE: FIA announce Miami GP 'rain hazard' as F1 braced for chaos

F1 Starting Grid - Miami Grand Prix

2026 Miami Grand Prix Starting Grid Position Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine 9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 16 Alex Albon Williams 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 22 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

F1 Race Times - Miami Grand Prix

Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix is today (Sunday, May 3, 2026), at 4pm local time (ET) at the Miami International Autodrome (pending any late, weather-enforced changes).

With the five hour difference in time zones between Florida and the UK, that means the lights will go out at 9pm (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Miami Grand Prix Race - Sunday, May 3, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 16:00 British Summer Time (BST) 21:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 22:00 United States (CT) 15:00 United States (PT) 13:00 Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Australia (AWST) 04:00 Monday Australia (ACT) 05:30 Monday Australia (AET) 06:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Japan (JST) 05:00 Monday China (CST) 04:00 Monday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Egypt (EEST) 23:00 India (IST) 01:30 Monday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Monday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

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