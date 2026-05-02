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George Russell, Kimi Antonelli at the Japanese GP press conference

Mercedes F1 star hit with LATE penalty at Miami Grand Prix

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli at the Japanese GP press conference — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes F1 star hit with LATE penalty at Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli was demoted after the race

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli was demoted in the immediate aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

Mercedes' Antonelli crossed the line in fourth, ahead of team-mate and championship rival George Russell.

However, in what could prove to be a huge moment in the championship fight come the end of the season, Antonelli was demoted down to sixth post-race, behind Russell and Max Verstappen.

The reason was that the Italian teenager had picked up too many track limits infringements, resulting in a five-second time penalty. Antonelli was waved the black-and-white flag on lap 12 of the race which signified his final warning, before picking up his fourth track limits violation on the final lap, seeing him hit with the five-second penalty.

More to follow...

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