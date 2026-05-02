close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA decision on Leclerc in FP2 Las Vegas

F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed

FIA decision on Leclerc in FP2 Las Vegas — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed

The major F1 headlines from the Miami Grand Prix

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lando Norris snatched pole position away from the Scuderia and Mercedes for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli into second place.

Ferrari suffered misery around the Miami International Autodrome, and have a long way to claw back as this weekend progresses following a fumble from Charles Leclerc.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA stewards have handed out a punishment for an incident involving Charles Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix.

The incident happened during FP1, which had been extended to 90 minutes for this weekend's event.

➡️ READ MORE

Andrea Stella out? Red Bull F1 boss 'confirms' team principal role at McLaren

Related image
Related image

Has Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies just dropped a hint on Andrea Stella's future at McLaren?

The Frenchman was pretty forthcoming when discussing the role that Gianpiero Lambiase will take up when he joins the reigning world champions McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Weather warning issued for F1 fans at Miami GP

F1 fans attending this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix have been issued a weather warning.

It comes following thunderstorm warnings that have already been put in place on the race at the Miami International Autodrome.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari's 'macarena' rear wing appears to have some competition, with Red Bull bringing their own similar concept to the Miami Grand Prix.

But who copied who?

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Ferrari Charles Leclerc F1 News Today

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton reveals Miami pain, Ferrari star blasts 'horrendous' lap

Lewis Hamilton reveals Miami pain, Ferrari star blasts 'horrendous' lap

  • 27 minutes ago
FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

  • Today 01:04
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • 4 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix FREE

  • 47 minutes ago
George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

George Russell shocked over Ferrari and McLaren pace after Miami struggles

  • Today 00:07
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP

F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli suffers issue as Mercedes face setback at Miami GP

  • Yesterday 19:40

Just in

09:14
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
08:51
Lewis Hamilton reveals Miami pain, Ferrari star blasts 'horrendous' lap
08:31
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix FREE
02:01
FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix
01:09
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Florida as thunderstorms threaten race
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton reveals Miami pain, Ferrari star blasts 'horrendous' lap Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reveals Miami pain, Ferrari star blasts 'horrendous' lap

27 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed

1 hour ago
FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix

Today 02:01
FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

Today 01:04
Ontdek het op Google Play
x