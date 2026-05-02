F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed
F1 News Today: Ferrari fumble hard at Miami Grand Prix as FIA punishment confirmed
The major F1 headlines from the Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris snatched pole position away from the Scuderia and Mercedes for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli into second place.
Ferrari suffered misery around the Miami International Autodrome, and have a long way to claw back as this weekend progresses following a fumble from Charles Leclerc.
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FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix
The FIA stewards have handed out a punishment for an incident involving Charles Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix.
The incident happened during FP1, which had been extended to 90 minutes for this weekend's event.
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Andrea Stella out? Red Bull F1 boss 'confirms' team principal role at McLaren
Has Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies just dropped a hint on Andrea Stella's future at McLaren?
The Frenchman was pretty forthcoming when discussing the role that Gianpiero Lambiase will take up when he joins the reigning world champions McLaren.
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Weather warning issued for F1 fans at Miami GP
F1 fans attending this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix have been issued a weather warning.
It comes following thunderstorm warnings that have already been put in place on the race at the Miami International Autodrome.
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Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari's 'macarena' rear wing appears to have some competition, with Red Bull bringing their own similar concept to the Miami Grand Prix.
But who copied who?
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