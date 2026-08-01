Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have a new puppy and she is adorable

Lewis Hamilton is well known for his love of dogs and the seven-time F1 champion has just got a new one along with Kim Kardashian.

Although Hamilton and Kardashian have yet to officially confirm they are in a relationship, the pair are frequently spotted enjoying each other's company, including at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier in June when she offered support for the Ferrari star.

Hamilton previously had two bulldogs named Roscoe and Coco who the 41-year-old got after joining his previous team Mercedes in 2013, but both have since passed on.

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Coco, who was born with health issues, passed away in 2020, while Roscoe also sadly died last year, leaving Hamilton devastated.

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Lewis Hamilton has a new puppy!

But now Kim has a new loveable pooch for her and Hamilton to look after in an adorable golden retriever called Luna.

Kim posted a picture on her Instagram showing off the puppy having been flown to Los Angeles this week.

goldiva_goldens posted on Instagram: “We're excited to fly Ms Halo to Los Angeles to Formula 1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton!!”

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her new puppy, Luna Credit: @instagram/kimkardashian

Hamilton's input already looks clear with Luna set to have the same trainer as Roscoe and Coco in Kirstin McMillan, who has already visited her in Maine.

In addition, Halo looks to be of good breed with her parents winning championship titles in the world of dog shows.

When or if Luna turns up in the paddock who knows but let's hope it soon, because I challenge you to click this link for a photo of Luna and tell me it's not the cutest thing you've ever seen.

How many dogs did Lewis Hamilton have?

In 2013, Hamilton adopted two bulldogs in Roscoe and Coco, with both making regular appearances in the F1 paddock.

However, Coco was given a shorter life expectancy after complications surrounding her birth and died in 2020 following a suspected heart attack.

Roscoe died five years later at the age of 12, leaving Hamilton devastated. He was given compassionate leave by Ferrari to miss a tyre test to spend his final moments with Roscoe.

Following Roscoe's death, Hamilton released a statement on Instagram reading "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

"He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

"I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

"Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

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