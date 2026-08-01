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Marko over katten Verstappen en pasta in Dubai: "Wat Max ook doet, hij doet het perfect"

Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen and Red Bull not 'going smoothly' as F1 champion's future unclear

Marko over katten Verstappen en pasta in Dubai: &#34;Wat Max ook doet, hij doet het perfect&#34; — Photo: © IMAGO

Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen and Red Bull not 'going smoothly' as F1 champion's future unclear

Helmut Marko has spoken out about Verstappen

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Former Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has acknowledged that the relationship between Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing is currently on rocky ground.

Throughout 2026, Verstappen has openly criticised Red Bull on several occasions over the team’s decisions. For example, during the Canadian Grand Prix he revealed that he was driving with a setup he already knew wouldn’t work - a moment which his boss Laurent Mekies recently described as a 'told you so' moment.

At the British GP, Verstappen wanted an entirely new power unit after qualifying, but the team would not let him.

Mekies has insisted that Red Bull do listen to the thoughts of the four-time world champion throughout the various grand prix weekends, but a top Dutch journalist suggested that the team needs to be 'more grateful' for what the Dutchman is doing with the RB22, and the input that he gives the team.

Now, Marko has had his say on the situation, suggesting that the relationships at the team in 2026 are not going 'smoothly'.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’

Marko reveals that there is tension between Verstappen and engineers

Speaking to Krone, Marko explained that Verstappen and his immediate team have increasingly struggled to find common ground.

"They aren’t consistently quick, and it seems that the relationship between Max and the engineers isn’t running smoothly," he said.

Despite the negativity surrounding Red Bull in recent months, Verstappen has managed to claim three podiums in his last four grands prix, and may well be looking for the kind of comeback which saw him catapulted into championship contention in 2025.

Verstappen's boss Mekies has been talking about how the team will make their way back to the top of the sport in 2026, claiming that the outfit have won championships before in cars as inconsistent as this current machine.

"The road back to the top isn’t exactly smooth or easy," Mekies told De Telegraaf. "Our performances aren’t consistent. Positive weekends, such as in Austria and Belgium, are interspersed with less successful ones at Silverstone and in Budapest - at least in practice and qualifying.

"To put it simply: when the car does what it’s supposed to do, our drivers can make the most of it. Otherwise, it immediately becomes very difficult for them. That shows that our car operates within a very narrow window."

Continuing, Mekies admitted that this has been the case with several Red Bull cars over the years.

"I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s a Red Bull trademark, but you’re right that this isn’t a one-off. But we have to be honest; Red Bull Racing has also won many championships with this type of car.

"It’s just more noticeable now because we’re the hunters and not the prey."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'

F1 HEADLINES: Newey lifts lid on Alonso future as Aston Martin victory timeline proposed

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Helmut Marko

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