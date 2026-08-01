Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has said that 45-year-old Fernando Alonso has got a five-year contract already in place at Aston Martin.

Alonso recently turned 45, and is currently deciding whether or not he wants to continue racing in F1 having had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, only picking up one championship point as his Aston Martin team have struggled with reliability and performance issues.

The Spaniard is a two-time world champion, but the most recent of those titles came all the way back in 2006, while he has not won a grand prix since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

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It's been thought for many years that Alonso - who made his debut in 2001 - is going to stick around until he manages to claim a 33rd career race victory, but in 2026 that has looked further away than ever.

While his contract as a full-time F1 driver is set to run out at the end of this season, Croft has claimed that he has a five-year deal agreed with Aston Martin, which includes several seasons as an ambassador with the team.

Alonso's fellow countryman Pedro de la Rosa holds an ambassadorial and advisor role with Aston Martin at the age of 55, and Croft has stated that Alonso may well take up a similar role when he stops racing.

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Alonso has been linked with a move to Alpine for one final season of racing with the Enstone-based outfit with whom he claimed both of his championships with back in 2005 and 2006.

But Croft has suggested that any move away in a racing sense would also affect an off-track deal that he has place ready for when he retires.

"Fernando Alonso says, 'I have a contract,' because him and Franco Colapinto and Carlos were discussing or having this discussed in the press conference," Croft revealed on Sky Sports' F1 Show.

"Yes, he has. He's got a five-year contract as far as I understand it, of which two years was for driving, three years was for ambassador with Aston Martin, but the choice was Fernando’s as to whether he wanted to move to an ambassador role or carry on driving. So ball's in his court."

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