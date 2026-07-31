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Max Verstappen looks at the start of a MotoGP race in a composite

F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen looks at the start of a MotoGP race in a composite — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix

Liberty Media took over the rights to MotoGP in 2025

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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A crossover between MotoGP and F1 is planned to happen at the United States Grand Prix later this year, according to reports.

MotoGP is the leading motorcycle world championship series, while F1 is considered the pinnacle of car motorsport.

Liberty Media has been F1's rights holder since 2017, and have helped the sport to grow into different markets, including in the US.

They have been instrumental to bringing the sport to different generations too, through the introduction of successful Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, while the sport has also launched partnerships with Apple TV, IMAX and Lego in recent years.

Last year, Liberty Media also took over the rights for MotoGP, although they were warned by the series' key figures not to try and copy what they have done with F1.

Now, it appears as though the mass media corporation are looking to bring their two series together, in a racing extravaganza for fans.

READ MORE: F1 confirms 2026 season finale could move to Europe as decision deadline revealed

F1 x MotoGP crossover at COTA?

Motorsport.com are reporting that the United States Grand Prix in October are planning to host both an F1 race weekend, and a MotoGP demonstration on the same track.

The above publication claim that the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will see bikes complete a number of demonstration laps during the F1 weekend, giving F1 fans in Austin the opportunity to experience the motorcycle series up close.

MotoGP has a grand prix that weekend in Australia, meaning no actual MotoGP racers will be present at COTA, and even the bikes will just be show bikes, rather than the actual racing motorcycles used in the series.

Serious conversations have taken place about the potential for such an event, although there are no plans to hold a combined Formula 1 and MotoGP grand prix in the near future.

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Related

F1 United States Grand Prix MotoGP COTA

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