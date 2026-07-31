F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix
F1 and MotoGP crossover planned for United States Grand Prix
Liberty Media took over the rights to MotoGP in 2025Make us your Google favorite
A crossover between MotoGP and F1 is planned to happen at the United States Grand Prix later this year, according to reports.
MotoGP is the leading motorcycle world championship series, while F1 is considered the pinnacle of car motorsport.
Liberty Media has been F1's rights holder since 2017, and have helped the sport to grow into different markets, including in the US.
They have been instrumental to bringing the sport to different generations too, through the introduction of successful Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, while the sport has also launched partnerships with Apple TV, IMAX and Lego in recent years.
Last year, Liberty Media also took over the rights for MotoGP, although they were warned by the series' key figures not to try and copy what they have done with F1.
Now, it appears as though the mass media corporation are looking to bring their two series together, in a racing extravaganza for fans.
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F1 x MotoGP crossover at COTA?
Motorsport.com are reporting that the United States Grand Prix in October are planning to host both an F1 race weekend, and a MotoGP demonstration on the same track.
The above publication claim that the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will see bikes complete a number of demonstration laps during the F1 weekend, giving F1 fans in Austin the opportunity to experience the motorcycle series up close.
MotoGP has a grand prix that weekend in Australia, meaning no actual MotoGP racers will be present at COTA, and even the bikes will just be show bikes, rather than the actual racing motorcycles used in the series.
Serious conversations have taken place about the potential for such an event, although there are no plans to hold a combined Formula 1 and MotoGP grand prix in the near future.
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