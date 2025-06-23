F1 owners issued confirmation for $4.2BILLION MotoGP takeover

F1 owners Liberty Media have been given the green light to acquire MotoGP promoter Dorna as the next step in the billion-dollar takeover has taken place.

The deal, estimated to be worth around $4.2 billion, was announced in April 2024, but has now been given the go-ahead by the European Commission over a year later.

Having now been handed 'unconditional' approval for the acquisition of Dorna Sports, Liberty Media can now ramp up their plans to accelerate MotoGP's global presence.

As Liberty Media takes over the role of the sport's official commercial rights holder, their aim is to give the two-wheeled motorsport similar treatment to F1, which skyrocketed in popularity since it was acquired by the company in 2017.

Projects like Drive to Survive and the upcoming F1 Movie were spearheaded by Liberty Media, with former CEO Greg Maffei instrumental in making the hit Netflix F1 docuseries a reality.

Maffei's successor, Derek Chang, will no doubt have a similar avenue of growth in mind for MotoGP, which has produced stars such as the legendary Valentino Rossi and current star Marc Marquez.

With a tried and tested formula that significantly grew F1's global audience and entertainment value, Liberty Media will apply their expertise to expand MotoGP’s fan base.

The official announcement marks the final stage of Liberty Media's acquisition of 86 per cent of the Spanish company, with an agreement reportedly in place that sees Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta continuing to run the business based in Madrid, having done so since 1998.

Liberty Media were instrumental in F1's recent rise in popularity

European Commission approves Liberty Media MotoGP deal

In an official statement released today (June 23, 2025), the European Commission announced its approval of Liberty Media’s Dorna acquisition, saying: "Today’s approval from the European Commission marks the final condition to closing Liberty’s acquisition of MotoGP.

"We are thrilled to officially commence Liberty’s partnership with Carmelo and his excellent management team," said Derek Chang, Liberty Media President and CEO. "MotoGP is a highly attractive premium sports asset with incredible racing, a passionate fanbase and a strong cash flow profile. We believe the sport and brand have significant growth potential, which we will look to realise through deepening the connection with the core fan base and expanding to a wider global audience."

"We are very happy that the European Commission has approved the transaction. This is an important milestone confirming the even brighter future that lies ahead for MotoGP," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna. "MotoGP is one of the most thrilling sports on earth, and we look forward to accelerating the sport’s growth and expanding its reach to even more fans around the world. Liberty is the best possible partner for our sport and the entire MotoGP community, and we are excited to create even greater value for our fans, commercial partners and everyone competing."

