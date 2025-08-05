Axed F1 boss 'set to BUY' grand prix team

A former F1 team boss is getting ready to buy a motorsport team, as he looks to get back into the day to day of team management.

Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring the Tech3 MotoGP team, in a deal thought to be worth around €20m.

Steiner was let go by Haas before the 2024 season, and has become a media darling in the intervening time – having already been popular from his appearances on Drive to Survive.

The veteran team boss has been touring to promote his second book and also appearing as a pundit on RTL, while tending to shy away from suggestions of jumping back into the F1 paddock.

Guenther Steiner was formerly team principal with Haas F1

Steiner set to return to competition

Motorsport.com have reported the move, as well as the fact that most of the money for the €20m purchase comes from Apex Capital, a 'sports-focused investment firm' backed by the likes of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Tech3 co-founder Herve Poncharal has spoken about the possibility of selling his team, saying at June's Aragon GP: "There’s a name circulating in the media: Guenther Steiner. Yes, we’ve spoken with him – he’s very kind and direct, and I really like that. He has a lot of experience in motorsport.

"He could come on board as an investor, a partner, a minority shareholder, helping with sponsorship."

The planned purchase may be the first major link-up between MotoGP and F1 since Liberty Media acquired the series, but it's unlikely to be the last – with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton having shown an interest in a future team opportunity too.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA

READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

Related