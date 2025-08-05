Axed F1 boss 'set to BUY' grand prix team
Axed F1 boss 'set to BUY' grand prix team
A former F1 team boss is getting ready to buy a motorsport team, as he looks to get back into the day to day of team management.
Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring the Tech3 MotoGP team, in a deal thought to be worth around €20m.
Steiner was let go by Haas before the 2024 season, and has become a media darling in the intervening time – having already been popular from his appearances on Drive to Survive.
The veteran team boss has been touring to promote his second book and also appearing as a pundit on RTL, while tending to shy away from suggestions of jumping back into the F1 paddock.
Steiner set to return to competition
Motorsport.com have reported the move, as well as the fact that most of the money for the €20m purchase comes from Apex Capital, a 'sports-focused investment firm' backed by the likes of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
Tech3 co-founder Herve Poncharal has spoken about the possibility of selling his team, saying at June's Aragon GP: "There’s a name circulating in the media: Guenther Steiner. Yes, we’ve spoken with him – he’s very kind and direct, and I really like that. He has a lot of experience in motorsport.
"He could come on board as an investor, a partner, a minority shareholder, helping with sponsorship."
The planned purchase may be the first major link-up between MotoGP and F1 since Liberty Media acquired the series, but it's unlikely to be the last – with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton having shown an interest in a future team opportunity too.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA
READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Axed F1 boss 'set to BUY' grand prix team
- 12 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes have one easy solution - return to Mercedes
- 54 minutes ago
F1 rival questions McLaren crash tactics after Hungarian GP
- 1 hour ago
What is F1's summer break, how long is it, and when will racing return?
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's bitter sweet Hungarian GP – that's life at Ferrari!
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton labelled a $40million mistake after Ferrari horror show
- Today 08:27
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
- 17 july
F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
- 18 july
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july