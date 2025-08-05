F1 News Today: Max Verstappen takes aim at Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari disqualification fears emerge
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen takes aim at Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari disqualification fears emerge
Max Verstappen suggested after the Hungarian Grand Prix that it was a 'startled' Lewis Hamilton that led to an FIA investigation for the Dutchman.
Lewis Hamilton disqualification sparked major Ferrari fears at Hungarian GP
Ferrari’s loss of pace towards the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday could have been sparked by fears relating to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification earlier this year in China.
Sky F1 pundit gets police escort after Hungarian GP
Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff was given a police escort following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 rival questions McLaren crash tactics after Hungarian GP
George Russell dished out some cheeky crash tactics to his F1 rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after he watched their tense on track battle at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record
The F1 movie has proven to be one of Brad Pitt’s most successful box office outings, with the film surpassing all of his previous films.
Latest News
