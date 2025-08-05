close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen takes aim at Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari disqualification fears emerge

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen takes aim at Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari disqualification fears emerge

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen suggested after the Hungarian Grand Prix that it was a 'startled' Lewis Hamilton that led to an FIA investigation for the Dutchman.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton disqualification sparked major Ferrari fears at Hungarian GP

Ferrari’s loss of pace towards the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday could have been sparked by fears relating to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification earlier this year in China.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit gets police escort after Hungarian GP

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff was given a police escort following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 rival questions McLaren crash tactics after Hungarian GP

George Russell dished out some cheeky crash tactics to his F1 rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after he watched their tense on track battle at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

The F1 movie has proven to be one of Brad Pitt’s most successful box office outings, with the film surpassing all of his previous films.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Hungarian Grand Prix Dutchman
F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari turmoil as champion upset over Hungarian GP investigation
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari turmoil as champion upset over Hungarian GP investigation

  • Yesterday 15:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton hits new low as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hits new low as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed

  • August 3, 2025 18:11

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton labelled a $40million mistake after Ferrari horror show

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen takes aim at Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari disqualification fears emerge

  • 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet goes quiet on social media and reveals the reasons why

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Movie

Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

  • Yesterday 22:12
F1 News & Gossip

Cadillac 'agree terms' with F1 driver over 2026 seat

  • Yesterday 21:42
Latest F1 News

F1 tycoon pleads guilty over corruption scandal

  • Yesterday 20:57
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july
 F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
50.000+ views

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 18 july
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 26 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x