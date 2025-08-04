Sky F1 pundit gets police escort after Hungarian GP

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff was given a police escort following the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Schiff was working with Canal+ this weekend rather than Sky Sports, at the race which was won by Lando Norris as he cut his team-mate Oscar Piastri's championship lead down to nine points.

Taking to her Instagram story, Schiff revealed that she was given a police escort back to the airport from the Hungaroring track.

Belgian-born former racer Schiff is currently expecting her first child with husband Alexandre Dedieu, and the pair recently teased the gender of the child to Schiff's 341,000 followers.

"Police escort to get the [pregnant emoji] lady home," Schiff posted on her Instagram story alongside a video of police motorbikes guiding her car through traffic.

"Happy holiday to everyone, hope you all enjoyed the last race before the summer break. Might need to get these guys contact details for when it’s time to go to labour and delivery!"

Credit: @naomischiff on Instagram

Norris takes spoils before summer break

Schiff, like many F1 pundits and team members, will now be taking some well-deserved time off, with F1's annual summer break now in place until the last weekend in August.

After that, there will be 10 races left in the 2025 season, as the championship battle between the two McLaren drivers looks set to go down to the wire.

Norris is now just nine points behind Piastri who finished second in Hungary, and the 16-point swing caused by Norris' ability to hold off a late Piastri charge at the Hungaroring may just be pivotal as the two drivers head for a holiday.

The next race will be the Dutch GP at Zandvoort on August 31, before F1 finishes its European leg with a trip to Monza and then heads east to Baku and on to Singapore.

While Piastri has a small points advantage at the top of the standings, it's hard to call either driver the favourite, with Norris the only one of the two who has experience of being in a title fight in the latter stages of the season, missing out to Max Verstappen in 2024.

One thing is for certain, however, a McLaren driver will win their maiden F1 title come the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari turmoil as champion upset over Hungarian GP investigation

F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

Related