Why is Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff absent from Hungarian GP?
Why is Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff absent from Hungarian GP?
Sky Sports pundit and F1 fan favourite Naomi Schiff will be absent from the UK broadcast this weekend, after she confirmed alternative commitments on her social media account.
Schiff has been part of the Sky Sports team since 2023, but often splits her media duties between the British production and French broadcaster Canal+.
During the Hungarian GP weekend, Schiff confirmed she would be working on the French broadcast, and shared a picture alongside Canal+ presenter Margot Laffite on the grid at the Hungaroring.
However, she reunited with her Sky colleagues later in the evening, where she shared a video from dinner with the likes of Natalie Pinkham and Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.
Who is Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff?
Schiff’s racing career began in South Africa, where she competed in Formula Volkswagen, and has taken part in multiple other disciplines since then, including RC Formula and Supercar Challenge Superlights.
She has also competed in endurance races such as 24 hours of Zolder and in the 24 hours of Nurburgring.
Most recently, she is known for her six races in the W Series in 2019, and was listed as a reserve driver in 2021.
Schiff then made her broadcast debut with Sky Sports hosting the post-race weekend round-up show Any Given Monday, a segment which offered a breakdown of what happened during the race.
The 31-year-old was announced as a full-time analyst the following year, joining Sky’s full-time line up of presenters, pundits and commentators.
Schiff currently lives in Paris with her husband Alexandre Dedieu, who she married last year in a lavish ceremony, with the couple announcing that they were expecting their first child in May.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest
- 2 minutes ago
Why is Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff absent from Hungarian GP?
- 31 minutes ago
Tsunoda FUMES as Red Bull star takes aim at his own team for woeful Hungarian GP display
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Ferrari deliver statement performance at Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen facing ‘massive change’ as Red Bull star admits gamble over 2026 decision
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle calls for Hungarian GP 'delay' in swipe at FIA race director
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
- 17 july