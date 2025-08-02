close global

Why is Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff absent from Hungarian GP?

Sky Sports pundit and F1 fan favourite Naomi Schiff will be absent from the UK broadcast this weekend, after she confirmed alternative commitments on her social media account.

Schiff has been part of the Sky Sports team since 2023, but often splits her media duties between the British production and French broadcaster Canal+.

During the Hungarian GP weekend, Schiff confirmed she would be working on the French broadcast, and shared a picture alongside Canal+ presenter Margot Laffite on the grid at the Hungaroring.

However, she reunited with her Sky colleagues later in the evening, where she shared a video from dinner with the likes of Natalie Pinkham and Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

Who is Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff?

Schiff splits her time between Sky and Canal+

Schiff’s racing career began in South Africa, where she competed in Formula Volkswagen, and has taken part in multiple other disciplines since then, including RC Formula and Supercar Challenge Superlights.

She has also competed in endurance races such as 24 hours of Zolder and in the 24 hours of Nurburgring.

Most recently, she is known for her six races in the W Series in 2019, and was listed as a reserve driver in 2021.

Schiff then made her broadcast debut with Sky Sports hosting the post-race weekend round-up show Any Given Monday, a segment which offered a breakdown of what happened during the race.

The 31-year-old was announced as a full-time analyst the following year, joining Sky’s full-time line up of presenters, pundits and commentators.

Schiff currently lives in Paris with her husband Alexandre Dedieu, who she married last year in a lavish ceremony, with the couple announcing that they were expecting their first child in May.

