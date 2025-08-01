Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been medically cleared to take to the track for the second practice session at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix after being absent from FP1.
The 44-year-old was confirmed to be taking part in FP2 at the Hungaroring with Aston Martin, having pulled out of the earlier session on Friday morning due to a back injury.
A statement from the F1 team announced Alonso's absence from FP1, explaining: "In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back.
"As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1. Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1."
Aston Martin's seasoned reserve driver stepped in for Alonso, where he finished P16, although the Silverstone-based outfit has now provided an update on the champion's condition.
A subsequent health update from the team had better news for the Spaniard, stating: "Fernando Alonso will be back in the AMR25 for FP2 this afternoon. He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back.
"Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance Stroll.
"Felipe Drugovich delivered a busy FP1 programme with Lance earlier today, collecting important data as the team continues to evaluate recent car updates."
Will Alonso's back injury prove an issue for Aston Martin?
Though the Spaniard has now been cleared by the FIA to return to the track in time for the rest of the weekend's running in Hungary, it does pose the question over whether he will be fit enough to race next time out.
After Alonso's brief absence had been confirmed on Friday morning, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack admitted their driver's back injury was, 'a massive issue', declaring that the hectic 24-race calendar provided no time for recovery.
Luckily for the F1 star who has just celebrated his 44th birthday, the Hungarian GP is the final round before the annual summer shutdown, and if Alonso can make it through the rest of the weekend in Budapest, a relaxing summer break awaits him.
This means Alonso can rest up until the next race at the Dutch GP, where the weekend will commence on August 29 and run until the main event on August 31.
