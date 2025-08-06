F1 star 'sore and blue' after freak injury

An F1 star has revealed that they were left ‘sore and blue’ after they sustained an unusual injury during the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

Isack Hadjar reported a strange incident from his Racing Bulls on Sunday, after he dipped the wheels of his car in the gravel, causing the small stones to spray into his cockpit.

Rather than just being a mild irritation, the gravel hit Hadjar's hands that were grappled around the steering wheel, with the F1 rookie sounding pained when he reported over team radio: "Mate, my hand is f***ed, I took all the gravel!"

Speaking to media after the Hungarian GP, Hadjar issued an update on injury where he revealed he was still in pain.

"Yeah I had [been hit by the gravel before], but not this amount, and not at this speed. It was driveable, and good focus," he explained.

"I hope they get rid of this, because it's dumb. It's a bit sore, a bit blue, hurting again."

Is it common for F1 drivers to be hit with gravel?

In commentary for Sky Sports during the Hungarian GP, Martin Brundle sympathised with Hadjar and referred to experiences in his own career where he confirmed just how painful it is to be hit with gravel in the car.

"What it does is it hits you on the fingers on the back of the steering wheel. I've had it happen, it hurts a lot!" Brundle revealed.

Hadjar managed to finish the Hungarian GP despite his injury, sitting just outside of the points in P11 after showing signs of impressive pace throughout the weekend.

The French driver has been heralded as the best F1 rookie in 2025 thus far, with his consistent performances and ability to bounce back from mistakes congratulated in his maiden campaign in the pinnacle of motorsport.

