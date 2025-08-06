close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, VCARB, British GP, 2025

F1 star 'sore and blue' after freak injury

F1 star 'sore and blue' after freak injury

Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, VCARB, British GP, 2025

An F1 star has revealed that they were left ‘sore and blue’ after they sustained an unusual injury during the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

Isack Hadjar reported a strange incident from his Racing Bulls on Sunday, after he dipped the wheels of his car in the gravel, causing the small stones to spray into his cockpit.

Rather than just being a mild irritation, the gravel hit Hadjar's hands that were grappled around the steering wheel, with the F1 rookie sounding pained when he reported over team radio: "Mate, my hand is f***ed, I took all the gravel!"

Speaking to media after the Hungarian GP, Hadjar issued an update on injury where he revealed he was still in pain.

"Yeah I had [been hit by the gravel before], but not this amount, and not at this speed. It was driveable, and good focus," he explained.

"I hope they get rid of this, because it's dumb. It's a bit sore, a bit blue, hurting again."

Is it common for F1 drivers to be hit with gravel?

Isack Hadjar battled with the gravel in Budapest

In commentary for Sky Sports during the Hungarian GP, Martin Brundle sympathised with Hadjar and referred to experiences in his own career where he confirmed just how painful it is to be hit with gravel in the car.

"What it does is it hits you on the fingers on the back of the steering wheel. I've had it happen, it hurts a lot!" Brundle revealed.

Hadjar managed to finish the Hungarian GP despite his injury, sitting just outside of the points in P11 after showing signs of impressive pace throughout the weekend.

The French driver has been heralded as the best F1 rookie in 2025 thus far, with his consistent performances and ability to bounce back from mistakes congratulated in his maiden campaign in the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as axed boss ‘set to BUY’ team

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

Related

Martin Brundle Hungarian Grand Prix Sky Sports Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls Channel 4
F1 star in savage jibe after being caught out by team principal
F1 Social

F1 star in savage jibe after being caught out by team principal

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari star admits battle with 'impossible' issues ahead of F1 summer break
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star admits battle with 'impossible' issues ahead of F1 summer break

  • Today 09:58

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 fan busted in wild attempt to break into Hungarian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko reveals shock Red Bull rival talks as axed boss ‘set to BUY’ team

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 star in savage jibe after being caught out by team principal

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star 'sore and blue' after freak injury

  • Today 10:57
Latest F1 News

Ferrari star admits battle with 'impossible' issues ahead of F1 summer break

  • Today 09:58
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
50.000+ views

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x