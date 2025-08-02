Lewis Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has delivered a harsh verdict on his performance during qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix where the F1 champion advocated for his own sacking.
The 40-year-old once again made a premature exit from qualifying, unable to set a fast enough time to progress through to Q3.
Speaking to Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes after qualifying, Hamilton gave a blunt assessment of his own capabilities and said: "Its me, every time.
"I’m useless, absolutely useless (silence).”
“The team has no problem. The car’s on pole, they probably need to change their driver.”
Hamilton delivered ultimate Ferrari blow
Matters were only made worse for Hamilton when his team-mate Charles Leclerc not only progressed into Q3, but snatched pole off both McLarens after an unexpected lap.
Leclerc has held an advantage over Hamilton throughout the season, achieving five podium finishes and always maintaining a small lead over his older team-mate in the standings.
This stands in direct contrast to Hamilton's fortunes, who is yet to achieve a maiden podium with Ferrari and has struggled to find pace of late.
Hamilton suffered a double Q1 exit during sprint and grand prix qualifying last weekend at the Belgian GP, where he was forced to make a pitlane start and fight into a points paying position.
While Hamilton's Q2 exit in Budapest was not as disastrous as Spa, his team-mate's celebrations on the other side of the garage will stand as a stark reminder of the champion's misfortune with Ferrari in 2025.
