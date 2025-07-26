F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate

Lando Norris will head a McLaren front row lockout at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, pipping team-mate Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second in qualifying.

Max Verstappen was nudged down to fourth by Charles Leclerc thanks to a mistake on his final flying lap, but it wasn't all bad for the Red Bull family, with all four of their drivers set to start in the top ten.

Mercedes hotshot Kimi Antonelli took a knock at Spa, getting knocked out in Q1 for the second day in a row, and he will be joined in the bottom five on Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix grid by Lewis Hamilton...again, after the pair lined up near the back in the sprint.

The Ferrari star looked to have eased through with a late lap which put him comfortably into the top ten, but that lap was deleted for a track limits violation at Raidillon, with Hamilton being told the news on his way back to the pits.

The session started with some mild drama in the pitlane, with Nico Hulkenberg trying to force his way out into the fast lane and hitting Lance Stroll at low speed. The Sauber had to be pulled back into his garage to have front wing damage repaired, while Stroll appeared to have a little damage too.

Hulkenberg snuck through in 13th, but Stroll finished 20th and will share the back row with team-mate Fernando Alonso.

F1 Qualifying Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:40.562

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.085s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.338s

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.341s

5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.639s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.698s

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.722s

8. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.748s

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.766s

10. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.825s



Eliminated in Q2

11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

12. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]



Eliminated in Q1

16. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

17. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]

18. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]

19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

