F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate
Lando Norris will head a McLaren front row lockout at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, pipping team-mate Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second in qualifying.
Max Verstappen was nudged down to fourth by Charles Leclerc thanks to a mistake on his final flying lap, but it wasn't all bad for the Red Bull family, with all four of their drivers set to start in the top ten.
Mercedes hotshot Kimi Antonelli took a knock at Spa, getting knocked out in Q1 for the second day in a row, and he will be joined in the bottom five on Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix grid by Lewis Hamilton...again, after the pair lined up near the back in the sprint.
The Ferrari star looked to have eased through with a late lap which put him comfortably into the top ten, but that lap was deleted for a track limits violation at Raidillon, with Hamilton being told the news on his way back to the pits.
The session started with some mild drama in the pitlane, with Nico Hulkenberg trying to force his way out into the fast lane and hitting Lance Stroll at low speed. The Sauber had to be pulled back into his garage to have front wing damage repaired, while Stroll appeared to have a little damage too.
Hulkenberg snuck through in 13th, but Stroll finished 20th and will share the back row with team-mate Fernando Alonso.
F1 Qualifying Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:40.562
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.085s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.338s
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.341s
5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.639s
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.698s
7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.722s
8. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.748s
9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.766s
10. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1.825s
Eliminated in Q2
11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
12. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
Eliminated in Q1
16. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]
17. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]
18. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]
19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy
F1 SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton hits new Ferrari LOW as Max Verstappen schools McLaren at Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton causes Belgian Grand Prix DELAY after spinning out
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton in DOUBLE Belgian Grand Prix embarrassment as McLaren dominate
- 5 minutes ago
F1 star BREAKS car in pitlane sparking FIA investigation at Belgian Grand Prix
- 56 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton demands Gaza ceasefire
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spa as weekend set for chaotic conditions
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm flurry of vital Red Bull changes at Belgian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen LOSES key Red Bull ally for Belgian Grand Prix
- Today 13:09
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july