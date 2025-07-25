Lewis Hamilton causes Belgian Grand Prix DELAY after spinning out

A session-ending incident for Lewis Hamilton caused a delay to sprint qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton was knocked out of sprint qualifying in SQ1 as his final flying lap ended in a huge spin at the last corner, while he was up on time compared to 15th-placed Alex Albon.

That spin also splayed a huge amount of gravel all over the circuit, causing a delay to the start of SQ2 as marshals attempted to sweep away the gravel.

A trip into the gravel earlier in the session from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had caused a similar situation at a different part of the track, and SQ2 was delayed for around five minutes as both sections of the track were cleared ahead of the rest of the qualifying session.

More to follow...

Related