close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Jos Verstappen, Nico Rosberg, socials

Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

Jos Verstappen, Nico Rosberg, socials

Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was left seething after an awkward interview on Sky Sports F1 last weekend, according to Dutch racer Jeroen Bleekemolen.

Verstappen Sr was present on the track in Spa ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix when he was approached by Sky F1 pundit and ex-Mercedes star Nico Rosberg during his gridwalk with Martin Brundle.

The 2016 world champion boldly pushed Verstappen Sr on his previous comments urging Christian Horner to leave Red Bull last season, but the Dutchman brushed off the question, claiming: "that was a year ago so, it's different, I have nothing to say."

Now that Horner has been sacked from his role as Red Bull F1 principal, rumours have continued to swirl over whether the Verstappen camp were involved in his exit, although Helmut Marko claimed neither Max nor Jos had anything to do with the shock decision.

Despite Verstappen Sr's indifferent attitude to Rosberg's questions, racing analyst Bleekemolen has assessed the interaction via the NOS Formula 1 podcast, saying: "If you watch the video footage, you can see that Jos is really angry.

"You can see it in his body posture, he is completely alive. I know him well. He still kept himself clean. This was Rosberg asking that."

Bleekemolen, son of ex-F1 driver Michael Bleekemolen, went on to state that the relationship between the Verstappens and Rosberg was not ideal even before this tense exchange happened in Spa.

"He [Verstappen Sr] actually almost wanted to give him a slap and say, 'Will you shut up!' But he stayed clean and said the right thing. We don't know exactly either, but that they played a role somewhere? Yes, I think so," Bleekemolen concluded.

Jos Verstappen did not take well to questions about Christian Horner in Spa

Rosberg reacts to tense Verstappen moment

Rosberg himself addressed the incident in the Sky F1 show following the Belgian GP, addressing a flurry of comments from fans who suggested the former Mercedes star should appear alongside Brundle for the infamous gridwalks more frequently.

The German racer received high praise via social media for his line of questioning to Verstappen Sr, with Rosberg's direct approach certainly proving popular.

The 40-year-old responded to the clip of his interview going viral, saying: "It's nice to see that people appreciated our entertainment, which is what it's all about isn't it, the whole sport that's what it's built on.

"Not that I do that on purpose, I just try and ask the questions that may be of interest," he admitted.

Rosberg and Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby then continued their conversation around Horner's exit, agreeing with Marko that the decision to sack their ex-team principal was not to do with the Verstappens.

"I don't think it was the Verstappen camp being involved there in the Horner exit. It just felt to me that Red Bull came to the conclusion that under Horner, too many talents were leaving the team," Rosberg declared.

"It seemed to be that you had this negative spiral that was kicking off at Red Bull in the last one and a half years and that's why the time has come for a new era for Red Bull to reset and rebuild again, I think that's just a decision that they made."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Helmut Marko Martin Brundle Belgian Grand Prix
Christian Horner accuser 'LEAVES' Red Bull F1 team for new role
Christian Horner

Christian Horner accuser 'LEAVES' Red Bull F1 team for new role

  • Today 09:44
Max Verstappen's Red Bull triumph triggers major pivot against F1 rivals
F1 Opinion

Max Verstappen's Red Bull triumph triggers major pivot against F1 rivals

  • Yesterday 20:59

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest

  • 36 minutes ago
GPFans Newsletter

Red Bull's second act just opened after Christian Horner axing... Now what?

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Red Bull absence confirmed after FIA summons ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner accuser 'LEAVES' Red Bull F1 team for new role

  • Today 09:44
Ferrari F1 News

Ferrari F1 team issue official statement over Fred Vasseur future

  • Today 08:50
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x