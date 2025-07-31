Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was left seething after an awkward interview on Sky Sports F1 last weekend, according to Dutch racer Jeroen Bleekemolen.
Verstappen Sr was present on the track in Spa ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix when he was approached by Sky F1 pundit and ex-Mercedes star Nico Rosberg during his gridwalk with Martin Brundle.
The 2016 world champion boldly pushed Verstappen Sr on his previous comments urging Christian Horner to leave Red Bull last season, but the Dutchman brushed off the question, claiming: "that was a year ago so, it's different, I have nothing to say."
Now that Horner has been sacked from his role as Red Bull F1 principal, rumours have continued to swirl over whether the Verstappen camp were involved in his exit, although Helmut Marko claimed neither Max nor Jos had anything to do with the shock decision.
Despite Verstappen Sr's indifferent attitude to Rosberg's questions, racing analyst Bleekemolen has assessed the interaction via the NOS Formula 1 podcast, saying: "If you watch the video footage, you can see that Jos is really angry.
"You can see it in his body posture, he is completely alive. I know him well. He still kept himself clean. This was Rosberg asking that."
Bleekemolen, son of ex-F1 driver Michael Bleekemolen, went on to state that the relationship between the Verstappens and Rosberg was not ideal even before this tense exchange happened in Spa.
"He [Verstappen Sr] actually almost wanted to give him a slap and say, 'Will you shut up!' But he stayed clean and said the right thing. We don't know exactly either, but that they played a role somewhere? Yes, I think so," Bleekemolen concluded.
Rosberg reacts to tense Verstappen moment
Rosberg himself addressed the incident in the Sky F1 show following the Belgian GP, addressing a flurry of comments from fans who suggested the former Mercedes star should appear alongside Brundle for the infamous gridwalks more frequently.
The German racer received high praise via social media for his line of questioning to Verstappen Sr, with Rosberg's direct approach certainly proving popular.
The 40-year-old responded to the clip of his interview going viral, saying: "It's nice to see that people appreciated our entertainment, which is what it's all about isn't it, the whole sport that's what it's built on.
"Not that I do that on purpose, I just try and ask the questions that may be of interest," he admitted.
Rosberg and Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby then continued their conversation around Horner's exit, agreeing with Marko that the decision to sack their ex-team principal was not to do with the Verstappens.
"I don't think it was the Verstappen camp being involved there in the Horner exit. It just felt to me that Red Bull came to the conclusion that under Horner, too many talents were leaving the team," Rosberg declared.
"It seemed to be that you had this negative spiral that was kicking off at Red Bull in the last one and a half years and that's why the time has come for a new era for Red Bull to reset and rebuild again, I think that's just a decision that they made."
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest
- 36 minutes ago
Red Bull's second act just opened after Christian Horner axing... Now what?
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen and Red Bull absence confirmed after FIA summons ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner accuser 'LEAVES' Red Bull F1 team for new role
- Today 09:44
Ferrari F1 team issue official statement over Fred Vasseur future
- Today 08:50
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july