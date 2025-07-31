close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was tricked by a cheeky fan via social media ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Russell and Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for 'emergency meeting' ahead of Hungarian GP

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been summoned to Mercedes' F1 base in Brackley for an 'emergency meeting' ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen reveals how he created Franz Hermann character

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has revealed how he created his racing alter ego Franz Hermann after debuting the character earlier this year.

Axed F1 boss makes Red Bull return verdict after 'pretty cool decision'

Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has responded to GPFans on speculation that he was contacted by Red Bull following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner as team principal.

Daniel Ricciardo now feeling 'STRONG' after sharing F1 fitness targets

Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has shared an insight into the strict fitness goals he had to achieve whilst competing in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Max Verstappen quickly jetted out of Spa for very special date

Max Verstappen had a few good reasons to leave the Belgian Grand Prix quite quickly after the controversial F1 race on Sunday.

