When did Lewis Hamilton last win an F1 race?

Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari shocked the sporting world.

Many hoped the decision to part ways with the team at which he claimed six of his seven drivers' titles would provide podiums and wins aplenty, with a potential eighth championship victory even on the cards.

Halfway through his debut season with the Scuderia however and Hamilton has not quite lived up to those expectations.

Heading into his next round in red at Spa, Hamilton is faced with the anniversary of his last grand prix victory, having now not won a full-length race since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

After starting from P3 in last year's race, Hamilton initially took the lead on the third lap of the grand prix, but having pitted on lap 27, failed to regain it by the time the chequered flag was waved.

Instead, his team-mate at the time George Russell stormed to victory with Hamilton settling for P2, but after a devastating verdict found Russell's Mercedes to be underweight, he was disqualified, handing Hamilton the victory for the fifth time in his career at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lewis Hamilton was handed the Belgian GP win after George Russell was disqualified

When was the last time Hamilton won a grand prix at the chequered flag

Spa 2024 not providing enough action for you? Well, if it's dramatic storytelling you're after, Hamilton's recent wins have that covered.

Prior to his eventual Belgian GP victory, the seven-time F1 champion had failed to reach the top step of the podium for nearly two and a half years.

But in miraculous fashion at his final home race with Mercedes, Hamilton finally put an end to his winless streak with a fairytale win at Silverstone marking his first grand prix victory in 945 days.

Mired since his 2021 Saudi Arabian GP victory, Hamilton endured a lengthy spell away from championship contention and the winner's circle. But at the 2024 British GP he finally shattered his winless drought, claiming his 104th career victory and surpassing Michael Schumacher's record for most wins at a single track.

Lewis Hamilton broke his winless streak at the 2024 British GP

Has Lewis Hamilton won an F1 race with Ferrari?

Despite failing to achieve a podium with Ferrari let alone a grand prix win so far in his career with the Scuderia, Hamilton did show a glimpse of hope early on in the 2025 season.

Although he may not have finished first in a grand prix he has in fact experienced the thrill of winning in red thanks to his sprint race win at the Chinese GP back in March.

During only his second race weekend with the Italian F1 team, Hamilton secured his first win in red in the 19-lap race, which also technically counts as his most recent F1 win.

Lewis Hamilton F1 career wins

Hamilton holds the record for F1 race wins with a staggering 105 in total. His first came in Canada in 2007, with the most recent in 2024 at Spa.

Next on the all-time list is fellow seven-time world champion Schumacher on 91 wins. Hamilton overtook him for top spot in the all-time list by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020.

