Belgian Grand Prix official starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have officially confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Saturday's qualifying saw Charles Leclerc produce a lap time of 1m 53.754sec in wet conditions to secure second on the grid behind Max Verstappen, only for the Dutchman's 10-place grid penalty to elevate Leclerc to the top spot.

READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot

Verstappen, who has shown strong pace in practice, will now start from 11th on the grid after a power unit change. This penalty has reshaped the starting order for today's race, with Leclerc now the overwhelming favourite.

Sergio Perez managed to secure second in the other Red Bull with only 0.011sec behind the pole-sitter, while Lewis Hamilton, who grabbed his first win in 945 days at Silverstone, rounded out the top three.

Race winners Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continued their strong showing this season, having secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.

George Russell will start sixth for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and Alexander Albon rounding out the top ten.

Further down the order, Yuki Tsunoda of RB has been hit with a massive 60-place grid penalty for using additional power unit elements and will start the race from the back of the grid.

The FIA also issued a three-place grid drop to Stake F1's Zhou Guanyu for impeding Verstappen during the first qualifying run.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 1'53.754sec
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.011sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.081sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.227sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.273sec
6. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.430sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.723sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1.011sec
9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.056sec
10. Alex Albon [Williams]: +0.719sec
11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +0.881sec
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +0.928sec
14. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: +1.010sec
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +1.962sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +2.554sec
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +2.746sec
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +3.476sec
19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: +4.021sec
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +2.839sec

When is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

Lights out at Spa-Francorchamps are set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, July 28. This translates to 9am ET, 8am CT, 6am PT and 2pm BST, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).

READ MORE: Marko reveals NEW DEAL for 'thin-skinned' Verstappen

