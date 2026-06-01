George Russell facing humiliating Mercedes demotion as insider claims: 'This could escalate'

Mercedes star George Russell is facing the very real prospect of a humiliating demotion in his own team according to Sky Sports F1 expert Ralf Schumacher.

The 28-year-old went into the 2026 season as favourite with the oddsmakers to claim his first championship after Mercedes were expected to dominate in the new regulations era.

Everything started perfectly in Melbourne as Russell won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but since that Sunday in early March things have gone south in a big way.

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Russell title bid nosedives<;h2>

The 19-year-old Antonelli has won each of the four races since Australia, and showed he has steel as well as skill during a fiery battle with Russell during the sprint race in Canada recently.

Russell hit a new low a day later in the Canadian Grand Prix when a mechanical failure saw him DNF after 29 laps. He came away from Montreal pointless, exasperated and now 43 points behind Antonelli in the standings.

According to former F1 star and now Sky Germany pundit Schumacher, Russell now risks being relegated to the role of second driver at Mercedes. The pressure is really on as the title race moves on to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Schumacher fears for Russell Mercedes role

Schumacher believes that the experienced Brit must quickly close the gap on Antonelli, or the team may be forced to intervene and pin their title hopes firmly on the young Italian.

Speaking to the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, he claimed: “Things aren’t going to get easier for Russell from here. He needs to start closing that gap immediately, investing more in himself and on track.”

The pressure is on Russell heading to Monaco this weekend.

Hamilton vs Rosberg 2.0 incoming

The battle between Russell and Antonelli in Montreal led Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to intervene on team radio, and it brought back memories of the brutal battles between former Silver Arrows team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Schumacher continued: “From where I stand, Barcelona [2016] isn’t that far off. Let’s see if history repeats itself like it did with Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton - I suspect these two might eventually clash on the track."

Will Mercedes demote Russell?

While Mercedes publicly deny having a designated first or second driver, Schumacher believes things might change if their title rivals start to cut the gap.

“If Kimi can maintain his pace for the next three or four races and stay ahead of George, will the team eventually make a decision? ‘Okay, we have our lead driver, let’s finish the season this way?’

“There’s immense potential for this to escalate. One thing is certain: George Russell is extremely frustrated. You could see it when he claimed pole position - he was overjoyed, clearly relishing every moment.”

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