F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso dazzles in Monaco, F1 boss ready to pounce
F1 News Today: Fernando Alonso dazzles in Monaco, F1 boss ready to pounce
All the F1 headlines heading into race week
F1 champion Fernando Alonso once again impressed in Monaco as he showed off his ultra-rare car.
Alonso lives in Monaco, and is well known to have a stunning car collection, recently purchasing a one-of-a-kind Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde for around $10million.
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F1 boss ready to pounce as Max Verstappen Mercedes interest threatens driver axe
Alpine boss Flavio Briatore isn’t ruling out a scenario where Mercedes sign four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.
Briatore has hinted at the possibility of his Alpine team being able to swoop and land a 'Mercedes driver' in the future, should Verstappen eventually end up with the Brackley outfit.
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Max Verstappen rejects 'pushy' parenting: 'Exactly what you shouldn't do'
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has a clear vision when it comes to raising his daughter, Lily Verstappen-Piquet.
The Red Bull Racing driver is determined to give her the freedom to choose her own path rather than forcing her into any predetermined direction. This approach reflects one of the most important lessons he learned from his own upbringing.
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Verstappen Racing caught up in Monza mayhem as race leaders wiped out
The GT World Challenge Europe round at Monza got off to a chaotic start with a crash on the opening lap that included the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Verstappen Racing car.
After taking part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Verstappen Racing team took to Monza for the third round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe with Dani Juncadella, Chris Lulham and Jules Gounon getting behind the wheel of the car.
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Monaco begins major F1 overhaul ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The massive transformation of Monaco has begun ahead of next weekend's iconic F1 Grand Prix race in the tiny principality.
The Monaco Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar consistently since 1955, but made its debut appearance in the first ever season of the sport back in 1950, making it the longest-running race that is still going strong today. The first edition of the race took place way back in 1929.
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