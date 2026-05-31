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Credit for photo: SRO/JEP

Verstappen Racing caught up in Monza mayhem as race leaders wiped out

Credit for photo: SRO/JEP — Photo: © IMAGO

Verstappen Racing caught up in Monza mayhem as race leaders wiped out

All the drivers were confirmed to be okay

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The GT World Challenge Europe round at Monza got off to a chaotic start with a crash on the opening lap that included the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Verstappen Racing car.

After taking part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Verstappen Racing team took to Monza for the third round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe with Dani Juncadella, Chris Lulham and Jules Gounon getting behind the wheel of the car.

Starting in seventh after having received a penalty in free practice, the Verstappen Racing entry was caught up in the chaotic start where multiple drivers were involved in a huge collision entering Turn 1.

Juncadella enjoyed a good start off the line before being squeezed and caught in the middle of the incident. The commentators added that Juncadella picked up damage on the front of the car, but he thankfully managed to continue the race.

All drivers who were involved in the incident were confirmed to be okay.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes clear path for Horner as Monaco GP change confirmed

Race leaders out after multi-car Monza crash

The HRT Ford Racing No.64 car started from pole, while Danish driver Nicki Thiim was also involved in the incident and ruled out of the race as a result.

Images from the aftermath of the incident saw a cloud of dust with several cars left stranded on the run off area following the crash.

Speaking to presenter Nina-Jade after the crash, Thiim watched a replay of his incident, saying: “What can I say, it’s typical Monza carnage… I just got squeezed…it was just arms crossed and hoping that I didn’t hit anyone.

"What a shame. Very bad for the championship but what can we do. Destroyed car, no points, worst outcome…wrong time, wrong place.”

At time of writing, the No. 32 BMW M4 GT3 EVO car of Jordan Pepper was in the lead, while the Verstappen Racing squad languished in P45.

READ MORE: Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest

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Max Verstappen Dani Juncadella

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