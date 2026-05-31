close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A chequered flag waves at Mugello

Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP

A chequered flag waves at Mugello — Photo: © IMAGO

Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP

An impressive record has been broken at Ferrari F1's private testing track

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mugello Circuit, the home of Ferrari F1 testing and MotoGP's Italian GP has seen a record broken in blistering fashion.

This weekend, the Italian track is hosting the premier motorcycle racing championship for the seventh round of the 2026 campaign, marking a return to racing for Jorge Martin following yet another incident-heavy weekend last time out in Barcelona.

At the Catalan GP, the 2024 world champion crashed on six different occasions across the four-day event and was taken to hospital before being discharged.

Despite miraculously coming away from the race weekend without adding to this year's major injury tally, the Spanish rider has revealed he is still nursing a foot injury following the multiple incidents earlier this month.

He even told media on Friday from Mugello Circuit that he was struggling with his confidence, admitting: "After all those crashes, I always feel that I'm about to crash...I need to work on my confidence.

"I'm used to crashes. This is part of our sport. But for sure, when you crash six times... you lose the confidence."

But come Saturday, it seems Martin has brushed off the confidence cobwebs, claiming the prestigious accolade of a new speed record at the Italian track.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes clear path for Horner as Monaco GP change confirmed

MotoGP champion smashes Mugello record

Ahead of the main event at the Italian GP which takes place on Sunday, May 31 on Ferrari's private F1 testing track, Martin hit 368.6km/h (229mph), the first time in history anyone has ever done so.

The 28-year-old clocked the new top speed record during FP2 at the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy, beating the previous milestone of 366km/h.

The previous record was set by Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2023 and 2024 respectively, with both riders also hitting the mark at Mugello.

Following the No.89's speedy return to the track following an anxious day of running on Friday, Aprilia Racing Technical Director Fabiano Sterlacchini has expressed the team's excitement over the record, even teasing that further milestones could be set this weekend.

Speaking to MotoGP reporter Jack Appleyard in pitlane, Martin's boss said: "It was one of the targets that we had.

"It’s super exciting to reach the highest speed ever; it’s thanks to the work of everyone at Aprilia in terms of aerodynamic perfection and engine performance, and everything is a synergistic work of all the aspects of the bike.

"I’m not discounting reaching 370 km/h because clearly, with the right wind direction and slipstream, another 2km/h is possible!"

READ MORE: Horner 'in talks' to form new F1 team with Chinese car giants

Related

Ferrari MotoGP

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion

Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion

  • May 29, 2026 08:30
Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up

Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up

  • May 28, 2026 18:57
Ferrari chief 'locked himself in bathroom' over break-in fear

Ferrari chief 'locked himself in bathroom' over break-in fear

  • May 28, 2026 14:57
Lewis Hamilton will get NOTHING if he wins F1 title but Ferrari could pocket over $275m

Lewis Hamilton will get NOTHING if he wins F1 title but Ferrari could pocket over $275m

  • May 28, 2026 12:57
Move over Ferrari, F1 has a new team shambles as insider slams 'pathetic decision'

Move over Ferrari, F1 has a new team shambles as insider slams 'pathetic decision'

  • May 28, 2026 11:56
Lewis Hamilton now 'driving Ferrari development' after Canada breakthrough

Lewis Hamilton now 'driving Ferrari development' after Canada breakthrough

  • May 28, 2026 10:58

Just in

09:57
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
08:57
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months
07:59
F1 News Today: Mercedes clear path for Christian Horner as Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed
30-5
Montoya in Brundle beef, Newey's incredible act and horny fish McLaren chaos - GPFans F1 Recap
30-5
Jos Verstappen destroys F1 legend with mic drop takedown after Max attack
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP Racing News

Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP

12 minutes ago
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared Christian Horner

Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared

1 hour ago
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months Mercedes

Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen a hypocrite over 2026 regs criticism claims ex-F1 boss F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen a hypocrite over 2026 regs criticism claims ex-F1 boss

Yesterday 21:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x